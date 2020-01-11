Katy McGuinness: 'Mews won't be last quality restaurant to shut this year'

When Michelin-starred Mews in Baltimore announced that it was closing for good, the news was met with sadness but little surprise.

I ate at Mews in the spring of 2018, a few months before it was awarded the star that owner Robert Collender had coveted ever since he and two friends opened their restaurant in 2015.

My meal was exceptional - steamed cod with eight kinds of seaweed prepared by chef Ahmet Dede, that was my dish of the year - and the whole experience of being a customer at Mews, with its sophisticated décor and relaxed yet professional service, was a delight.

In Dublin, corporate gigs and press launches sustain many upper-end restaurants, but this is business that simply doesn't exist in a rural location. There's little in the way of footfall in Baltimore, other than in the peak summer months, and Mews was only ever open for six months of the year. It's a business model that had other restaurateurs scratching their heads, wondering how on earth they could pull it off. And it turns out that they couldn't continue to do so.

