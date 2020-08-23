Jamie Oliver: Exclusive recipes to try from the top chef's latest cookbook

Stuck in a culinary rut? In his new book, 7 Ways, Jamie Oliver livens up everyday cooking with seven tasty new takes on the hero ingredients that are in everyone’s shopping trolley.

Sunshine egg salad

Dukkah & sweet pepper grains, wilted spinach & pomegranate

Serves 2

Total time: 15 minutes

You will need:

2 tablespoons dukkah

1 x 250g packet of mixed cooked grains

½ x 460g jar of roasted red peppers

200g baby spinach

4 large free-range eggs

½ a pomegranate

2 heaped tablespoons natural yoghurt

Put a large pan of salted water on to simmer for your eggs. Toast most of the dukkah in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat for 2 minutes, then tip in the grains. Drain, finely chop and add the peppers. Cook and stir for 5 minutes, season to perfection, then divide between your plates. Return the pan to the heat and quickly wilt the spinach. Season to perfection and divide over the grains.

Meanwhile, crack each egg into the simmering water in one fluid movement and poach for 3 minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Squeeze a little pomegranate juice into a bowl and ripple through the yoghurt, then bash the pomegranate half with the back of a spoon so the remaining seeds tumble out. Drain the eggs on kitchen paper, then place on top of the spinach. Spoon over the pomegranate yoghurt, then sprinkle with the remaining dukkah and the pomegranate seeds.

ENERGY FAT SAT FAT PROTEIN CARBS SUGARS SALT FIBRE

436kcal 18.9g 4.5g 23.5g 40.2g 8.4g 0.5g 8.3g

My easy Peri Peri chicken

Garlic, smoked paprika, harissa, mint & chunky potato wedges

Serves 6

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

You will need:

2 onions

10 fresh mixed-colour chillies

1 bulb of garlic

2 tablespoons rose harissa

1 heaped teaspoon smoked paprika

red wine vinegar

olive oil

1 x 1.5kg whole chicken

1.2kg potatoes

4 sprigs of mint

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Peel and quarter the onions and place in a large roasting tray. Prick and add the whole chillies. Halve the unpeeled garlic bulb across the middle and add to the tray with the harissa, paprika, a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Use a large sharp knife to carefully cut down the back of the chicken, so you can open it out flat. Add to the tray and toss well, rubbing all that flavour into the bird.

Place the chicken, breast side up, directly on the top bars of the oven with the tray of onions beneath it. Roast for 1 hour, or until the chicken is golden and cooked through. Scrub the potatoes, chop lengthways into chunky wedges, toss with 1 tablespoon of oil and a pinch of seasoning, then arrange in a single layer on your largest roasting tray and place in the oven below the onions.

After 30 minutes, remove the onion tray from the oven, basting the chicken with any juices from the tray. Shake the wedges and move up to sit under the chicken for the remaining 30 minutes.

For the sauce, halve and deseed the chillies, squeeze half the soft garlic flesh out of the skins, then blitz both in a blender with the onions and all the tasty juices from the tray, half the mint leaves and 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar until smooth, adding a good splash of water, if needed, then season to perfection.

Serve the chicken with the wedges and peri peri sauce, scattered with the rest of the mint leaves and roasted garlic.

ENERGY FAT SAT FAT PROTEIN CARBS SUGARS SALT FIBRE

501kcal 20.9g 4.9g 38.4g 42.2g 6.4g 0.8g 4.3g

7 Ways by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2020 7 Ways).

Photography: Levon Biss.

