A floating barge cafe in Northern Ireland has gone on the market.

'It's ready and waiting for someone to run it' - Beloved floating barge café up for sale

Lorraine Fox launched her unique business venture on Newry canal four years ago.

The Sandwich Barge has been moored in the Albert Basin in the city where it has served fresh local produce during special events since it opened in 2014.

Now the floating cafe with living and sleeping accommodation is on the market for £40,000 (€45,200).

Lorraine (51), who is originally from Kilkeel, moved to London in 1985 and ran The Sandwich Barge there for several years before bringing it to Northern Ireland.

She has remained in London, flying home to open the cafe for special occasions and festivals in the city but has found the commute too much and has decided to sell up.

She said: "It is a great little business which is ready and waiting for someone to run it."

Online Editors