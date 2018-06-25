It's back! Beer and BBQ festival Meatopia is returning to Dublin this summer

Guinness x Meatopia first arrived on our shores last year after successful runs in London and New York and this time around, they are offering an even more advanced showcase for food and beer lovers.

After the success of last year's inaugural event in Dublin, organisers have announced a three-day spectacular from Friday, July 6 to Sunday, July 8, on the grounds of the Open Gate Brewery at St James's Gate. Chefs from around the world will travel to the capital to showcase their skills for Irish consumers.

Niall Davidson, an Irish chef best known for his work with London's Nuala, former Duck & Waffle chef director, Dan Doherty and Esther Choi from New York are among the international guests on the menu this summer. And this time around, the menu isn't restricted to meat as they are expanding their offerings with Aniar's Killian Crowley, who will be specialising in seafood.