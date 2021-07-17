Irishman named one of the top barmen in the world with cocktail that includes wool dye

Cal Byrne in the specially knitted woollen jumper he will wearing at the World Class Bartender of the Year finals (Craig Cummins/PA)

An Irishman has been named one of the best bartenders in the world after serving up a curious flavour at a world cocktail-making contest with a drink infused with natural dyes used in Irish wool jumpers.

Cal Byrne, 27, picked the novel ingredients as a way to highlight his project to connect artists and traditional craftspeople whose livelihoods have been hit during the pandemic.

Mr Byrne, who is originally from Galway, was among 50 finalists competing at the first-ever virtual version of the World Class Bartender of the Year finals earlier this month.

He is the first Irish person to ever reach the final ten in the prestigious competition.

Canadian James Grant was awarded first place at the event.

Rather than making cocktails in person, finalists presented remotely to a panel of judges based in London, with the help of ‘avatar’ assistants who mixed the drinks on their behalf on site.

Mr Byrne, a barman at the Blind Pig Speakeasy in Dublin, has created an online platform to make it easier for people working in arts and crafts to find opportunities in the hospitality industry in the wake of Covid-19.

“I’ve seen so many amazingly talented young craftspeople, artists and musicians who have been really hit hard, maybe more so than our industry at this time,” he said.

“So I created an internet-based forum to basically connect our industry with these craftspeople who are as integral to a wonderful cocktail experience as somebody who makes the drinks.

“The music that’s on, the design of the space, the art of the space, the implements you’re using to drink and to eat – it’s all so important.

“So I wanted to create a space that allows those people all over the world to connect.”

In a nod to his initiative, he will represented Ireland at the finals wearing a jumper made by his friend, Co Donegal knitwear designer Aisling McCallion.

And the natural flower-based ingredients used to dye the wool have inspired a cocktail he presented to the judges.

“I found out that all the materials that the dyer ladies in Ireland used to use are all edible and quite nice, so I made a drink to go alongside the jumper that is made with the ingredients used to dye the jumpers, so I’m pretty happy with that. I think that’s a pretty fun one,” he said.

Simon Earley, Global Head of Diageo World Class, said: “Our first-ever virtual World Class Final has been a huge success and has resulted in one the most innovative and creative competitions we have ever seen.

“The judges were blown away by James Grant's creativity and originality, creating serves that were amazing to experience visually, virtually and in person. They are a fully deserving winner and I’m really excited to start working with them as a World Class ambassador in the year ahead.”