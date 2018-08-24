Irish restaurant ranked number 34 in a list of the 50 cheapest Michelin meals around the world

An Irish Michelin star restaurant has been ranked number 34 in a list of the 50 cheapest Michelin meals around the world.

An Irish Michelin star restaurant has been ranked number 34 in a list of the 50 cheapest Michelin meals around the world.

Michelin star restaurants have long been associated with hefty price tags and exclusivity, but the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world can be found for just €1.90 at the Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle restaurant in Singapore.

Here in Ireland, the Greenhouse restaurant on Dawson Street in Dublin was ranked number 34 by the website traveloka.com, for its set lunch menu which is available €35.

The Greenhouse is one of 10 restaurants in Ireland to currently have Michelin star status.

The long-established Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, which is situated beside the Merrion Hotel, has two stars.

The other one-Michelin-star restaurants are Heron & Grey at Blackrock Market in Dublin; Ross Lewis's Chapter One, in Dublin 1; L'Ecrivain in Dublin; Aniar and Loam, both in Co Galway; Campagne and Lady Helen, both in Co Kilkenny; along with the House restaurant at the Cliff House hotel at Ardmore, Co Waterford.

Online Editors