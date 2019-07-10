Aqua Restaurant, on Howth village's West Pier, picked up the prize at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, which took place in St Petersburg on Saturday night.

Aqua Restaurant, on Howth village's West Pier, picked up the prize at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, which took place in St Petersburg on Saturday night.

Irish restaurant named best seafood restaurant in the world for the fourth consecutive year

"It's a huge honour, it's the fourth consecutive year we've won, and it's by public vote," the restaurant's manager Charlie Smith said.

"Unfortunately none of us were able to attend the ceremony but we're absolutely thrilled.

"It's a huge boost for the team - we always try and promote high standards. Its unique selling point is the location - overlooking Dublin Bay. It's the whole package.

"We're hugely grateful to our loyal customers, you know it's a public vote. Next January we're celebrating our 20th birthday - we could not have done that without the customers.

"We're certainly aiming for five in a row."

Aqua also won the award for Best Waterside Restaurant in Europe at the awards ceremony, with a visit by music star Stevie Wonder on Monday night topping off an exceptional week for the venue.

Meanwhile, Sole Seafood and Grill in the city's South William Street picked up the accolade for Best Seafood Restaurant in Europe.

The eatery, a sister restaurant of Fire on Dawson Street, has been open for just over a year under head chef Richie Wilson.

A post on its Facebook page read: "We are absolutely blown away. To win this after only 15 months is just incredible.

"Thank you to all our amazing staff. To win such a prestigious award is a testament to their hard work, passion and dedication.

"And a massive thank you to all our customers, without you none of this would be possible."

The World Luxury Restaurant Awards are considered to be the most prestigious in the industry.

The 2019 awards saw 850 entries from across Europe, with restaurants shortlisted after a four-week period of voting.

Herald