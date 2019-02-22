Irish gin wins 'world's best' accolade at World Gin Awards

Dingle Original Gin was awarded the prize for the world’s best gin at the World Gin Awards Ceremony 2019 in London last night.

“This is an incredibly proud moment," Elliot Hughes, a partner at Dingle Original Gin said.

"It’s also fantastic to be representing Ireland as a world leader... as well as shining a light on our gin's heritage and hometown of Dingle, County Kerry.”

According to figures by the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (AFBI), the Irish gin market is seeing an explosion of producers with more than 50 brands and 20 gin producers launching in recent years.

Some 12 new brands launched last year.

Dingle Gin says it was one of only two gins being produced in Ireland when it started in 2012.

