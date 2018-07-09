Irish food business forced to close due to high volume of live and dead flies

One Irish food business was forced to close last month after a high volume of live and dead flies were found throughout the premises.

Enforcement Orders were served on food businesses in June by the Food Safety Authority due to reasons including:

A high volume of live and dead flies throughout the premises,

A large amount of grease dripping from the exterior of the extraction canopy onto the top of the dishwasher,

Significant accumulations of dead flies in the light fittings in the dry goods store and adjacent to open food packaging

Cooling records not being maintained for foods cooked ahead of service,

Staff toilet not clean,

Cobwebs on store room walls and ceilings containing both dead and live insects, Unidentifiable dirt on a bulk container of coffee,

Insects in open bulk bags of powdered ingredients such as desiccated coconut and bread concentrate,

Dirty floor surface in walk-in freezer,

Open bags of bulk ingredients stored next to paint cans,

No pest control procedures in place,

Inadequate handwashing facilities.

Four Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Little Italy (takeaway), 3 Irish Street, Bunclody, Wexford; India’s Taste (takeaway), Bridgewater Hall, 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1; Roshan Restaurant and Takeaway, Unit 8, Besser Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22; and Sal’s (restaurant/café), Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois.

Four Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on Andrews (takeaway), 2 Main Street, Shankill, Co. Dublin; Sheerans Pub (preparation and service of food excluding beverages), Coolrain, Mountrath, Co. Laois; Lyndon’s Kitchen Food Business (restaurant/café), Main Street, Balla, Mayo; and Just Baked (storeroom adjacent to the bakery), Barcastle Industrial Estate, Springfield Road, Castlebar, Mayo.

One Improvement Order was served by the HSE on Neree Mbala Afro Food Shop t/a Neree Mbala, 10a Base Enterprise Centre, Damastown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

And one Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Newlands Food Market Ltd t/a Lituanica (retailer), Adelaide Street, Sligo.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said: “It is disappointing to see such a high number of Enforcement Orders for a second month running. Food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to ensure the food they serve is safe to eat.”

“We are now into our third week of exceptional weather and high temperatures. Every effort must be made to ensure high standards of hygiene and pest control remain in place and that foods are stored at appropriate temperatures.”

“We would also urge food businesses to check their fridges are not impacted by the hot weather and to monitor temperatures frequently during each day.”

“Every food business must ensure that they have a robust food safety management system in place to ensure non-compliance issues and breaches of food safety legislation do not occur”, Dr. Byrne concluded.

Online Editors