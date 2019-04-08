As excitement for the last season of HBO series Game of Thrones reaches fever pitch, a Dublin café has announced it will screen all six episodes.

Irish café is screening last Game of Thrones series with free popcorn for fans

Union Café in Mount Merrion will screen season 8 starting next Monday April 15 at 9pm and serve free hot buttery popcorn to fans.

The series will be screened in Union Café's outdoor terrace with a projector sized screen and outdoor surround sound system.

"The terrace will be kitted out with blankets to keep you cosy - and heaters will be on the go," a spokesperson said.

Two bespoke Game of Thrones cocktails will be on offer - the Mother of Dragons with Belsazar Rosé and tonic, and the Dracarys with Belsazar Red and ginger ale.

