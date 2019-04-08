Irish café is screening last Game of Thrones series with free popcorn for fans
As excitement for the last season of HBO series Game of Thrones reaches fever pitch, a Dublin café has announced it will screen all six episodes.
Union Café in Mount Merrion will screen season 8 starting next Monday April 15 at 9pm and serve free hot buttery popcorn to fans.
The series will be screened in Union Café's outdoor terrace with a projector sized screen and outdoor surround sound system.
"The terrace will be kitted out with blankets to keep you cosy - and heaters will be on the go," a spokesperson said.
Two bespoke Game of Thrones cocktails will be on offer - the Mother of Dragons with Belsazar Rosé and tonic, and the Dracarys with Belsazar Red and ginger ale.
Online Editors