Irish beer production, exports and sales drop for second year in a row

Irish beer exports fell for the second year in a row during 2021, however, the sector showed signs of recovery in the second half of last year.

That’s according to the annual Irish Beer Market Report from Drinks Ireland|Beer which said the continued closure of hospitality venues domestically and in key international markets resulted in another challenging year for Irish brewers in 2021.

According to the report the pandemic resulted in a 46pc fall in production between 2020 and 2021, with sales down by 1.3pc and per capita consumption down by 2.3pc.

It found that overall alcohol consumption continues to decline “dramatically in Ireland”.

Although the value of beer exports fell by 3pc last year, sales were still significant at €246m, while the most popular destination for Irish beer was Great Britain, with the United States in second place.

The analysis found that stout sales were “heavily hit” by the pandemic, as stout is mostly consumed in licenced premises.

Prior to Covid-19, around 30pc of beer consumed in Ireland was stout. This fell to 25.3pc in 2020, but rose by 6.9pc to 32.2pc last year. Lager, which was more popular during the pandemic as it was consumed at home, saw its market share fall last year by just over 8.3pc, with ale’s market share was up by 1pc.

Non-alcoholic beer is also becoming increasingly popular, with its market share up from 1.1pc in 2020 to 1.5pc in 2021. Non-alcoholic beer’s market share was 0.4pc in 2017.

Managing Director of the Porterhouse Brewing Company and Chair of Drinks Ireland|Beer Peter Mosley said the report illustrates the “significant impact” the pandemic continued to have on Irish brewers last year, with production “particularly hit”.

“There were some signs of early recovery, as consumers returned to the on-trade in the second half of the year. Prior to Covid just over 60pc of beer sales were in Ireland’s pubs, restaurants, and hotels. In 2020 an estimated 29pc of beer sales were from the hospitality sector, but this rose to 46pc in 2021,” he said.