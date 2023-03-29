Ireland’s newest Michelin-star chef: ‘You see people copying and pasting plates, you see dishes that are influenced’

After this week landing a star for his cooking at Terre at the Castlemartyr Resort, Vincent Crepel talks about working in the world’s toughest kitchens, the future of fine-dining and why he was in a dark place when he first arrived in Cork

Chef Vincent Crepel. Picture: Barry Murphy

Katy McGuinness Wed 29 Mar 2023 at 13:00