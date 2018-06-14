'Ireland empowered us women' - Indian restaurant's tribute to referendum result with pink-themed menu at Taste of Dublin 2018
“This year, Ireland empowered us women," says Anuja Patwarden.
Anuja, from the Jaipur restaurant group in Dublin and Wicklow, explains why Jaipur is bringing a pink-themed menu to Taste of Dublin 2018 this weekend.
It is to "commemorate women".
The restaurant has created a menu which infuses pink elements like Rhubarb Achaar, Pink Gin, Rose Petal and Himalayan Pink Cockscomb.
The chefs have reimagined their popular dishes like prawn curry to give them a "pink" twist, using alternative ingredients.
“Our inspiration for Taste of Dublin 2018 stems from the avant-garde women of India who have broken social norms and created history."
"We dedicate a selection of specially-curated dishes telling the story of women who pioneered, inspired and fought for their causes in India,” the restaurant says.
Anuja adds: "Of course we got a 70pc ‘yes’ vote, and so I thought we should do something along those lines. We decided to have a pink menu which is also a symbol of the city of Jaipur which is a pink city in India, and for women.”
Online Editors