'Ireland empowered us women' - Indian restaurant's tribute to referendum result with pink-themed menu at Taste of Dublin 2018

Anuja, from the Jaipur restaurant group in Dublin and Wicklow, explains why Jaipur is bringing a pink-themed menu to Taste of Dublin 2018 this weekend.

It is to "commemorate women". The restaurant has created a menu which infuses pink elements like Rhubarb Achaar, Pink Gin, Rose Petal and Himalayan Pink Cockscomb.

The chefs have reimagined their popular dishes like prawn curry to give them a "pink" twist, using alternative ingredients. “Our inspiration for Taste of Dublin 2018 stems from the avant-garde women of India who have broken social norms and created history."

"We dedicate a selection of specially-curated dishes telling the story of women who pioneered, inspired and fought for their causes in India,” the restaurant says. Anuja adds: "Of course we got a 70pc ‘yes’ vote, and so I thought we should do something along those lines. We decided to have a pink menu which is also a symbol of the city of Jaipur which is a pink city in India, and for women.”

Online Editors