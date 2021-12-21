Introducing Alice Carroll: The Limerick entrepreneur who teamed up with a pal to create Foxes Bow whiskey

Age: 30.

From: Limerick.

One phone call: Two Limerick emigrants chatted on the phone and came up with an idea for a new Irish whiskey. Foxes Bow is named after a street in their native city. Alice had been working in the drinks industry for eight years as a brand manager, based in Toronto, and she was ready for a new challenge. “I’d done my stint abroad and I was ready to move home,” says Alice. Then her colourful friend Tony Foote called her from San Francisco. After visiting a whiskey bar, he had a brainwave.

An accountant with a difference: “He loves sneakers and he works for emerging projects like the driverless car.” It dawned on him that whiskey has so many traditions. Why not come up with something contemporary? “It is a triple barrel blended whiskey. It’s floral when you smell it but that adds to the taste,” says Alice.

Bright and beautiful: The bottle has artwork by Limerick artist John Slade featuring a rugby ball, a triple crown, the three bridges and the walls of Limerick.

Enjoying the fear: “One minute, I feel like I was born to do this. The next day, it’s terrifying. It comes with being an entrepreneur.”

