Independent.ie writers among winners at inaugural Irish Food Writing Awards

Independent.ie writers Katy McGuinness and Aoife Carrigy have been named among the winners at this year’s inaugural Irish Food Writing Awards.

The awards were held this evening in Fallon & Byrne in Dublin city centre, with 16 winners from over 200 entries from Irish food and drink journalists, writers, bloggers and photographers.

Katy McGuinness received an award for her writing on Irish food producers and Aoife Carrigy won the Wine Writing Award, both for their work in the Irish Independent and Independent.ie. Katy also shared an award for cookbook of the year for FX Buckley, the Dublin Steakhouse, with Stephen Buckley.

Twenty seven international judges, who included Rene Redzepi from Noma in Copenhagen, food broadcaster Jay Rayner and Tom Parker Bowles, presided over the entries.

The Irish Food Writing Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the high quality of food and drink writing from throughout the island of Ireland, across print, broadcast and online.

Founder of the awards Suzanne Campbell said the inaugural awards were the first chance to recognise food and drink writers in Ireland and to push for high standards in food writing and food media.

“We were overwhelmed with the amount of entries, the quality of the international writers who wanted to be involved as judges and our sponsor companies without which the awards wouldn’t have happened,” she said.

“Myself and a colleague Paul O’Connor set this up just this year; it’s a non-profit enterprise, and seeing the joy on people’s faces tonight at the awards was worth all the planning and changes we had to make because of the pandemic. It has been a tough eighteen months for the food sector and for journalists so this is a lovely way to acknowledge the hard work of writers and food media,” Ms Campbell added.

Full list of winners:

  • Food Podcast Award winner: Spice Bags Podcast from Dee Laffan, Mei Chin and Blanca Valencia
  • Writing on Sustainability in Irish Food Award winner: Michelle Darmody for work in The Examiner
  • Restaurant Writing Award winner: Joe McNamee for work in The Examiner
  • Food Photography Award winners:
  • Professional category winner – Al Higgins
  • Amateur category winner – Rosie Morgan
  • Online Writing Award winner: Caroline Hennessy for www.Bibliocook.com
  • Writing on Irish Food Producers Award winner: Katy McGuinness for work in the Irish Independent
  • Investigative Writing on Food Award winner: Niall Sargeant for work published in Noteworthy.ie
  • Emerging Voice in Irish Food Writing Award winner: Maeve L’Estrange for work published in the Dublin Inquirer.
  • Cookery Writing Award winner: Lilly Higgins for work in the Irish Times
  • Wine Writing Award winner: Aoife Carrigy – Irish Independent
  • Spirits Writing Award winner: Oisin Davis for work published in Food and Wine Magazine
  • Beer Writing Award winner: Breandan Kearney for work published on Good Beer Hunting
  • Food Writing Award winner – Corinna Hardgrave
  • Writing on International Cuisines in Ireland winner Mei Chin for work in The Irish Times and The Times (UK) newspapers
  • Magazine or Food Supplement Award winner: Food and Wine Magazine
  • Outstanding Achievement in food and drink writing award: This award was presented posthumously to wine writer and broadcaster Tomás Clancy. It was accepted by his wife Claire Kearney and sons Tomas and Liam Clancy
  • Cookbook of The Year Award winner: “FX Buckley the Dublin Steakhouse” by Katy McGuinness and Stephen Buckley


