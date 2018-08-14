One of Dublin’s most iconic venues will re-open its doors this November following a major refurbishment.

In Pictures: Dublin venue Cafe en Seine to have an indoor-outdoor street garden following major refurbishment

The new-look venue will offer an indoor-outdoor street garden, which will have its own entrance on Anne’s Lane to the rear of the building. It will also have a retractable glass roof, allowing it to be used in all weather.

David Murray, Café en Seine’s General Manager said the re-opening will mark “a new era” for the venue.

“A lot of thought, research and planning has gone in to the re-design of Café en Seine. We are one of Dublin’s most iconic venues and we want to continue that legacy for many years to come.”

“The new Café en Seine will offer the same great service that we are famous for. To add to this, we have re-imagined the space to ensure it caters for the modern customer. Everything from the venue layout, to the food offering, to the drinks service has the customer in mind.”

In June, many of the venue's contents were auctioned off to make way for the new look.

Developed by Liam O'Dwyer and inspired by the Paris of the early 1900s, Cafe en Seine's highly decorative interiors included spectacular mirrors and sculptural bronze statues, giant urns, beautiful upholstery and decorative art nouveau panelling and fireplaces.

