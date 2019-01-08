Ice cream cones recalled from shops over undeclared peanut

A brand of ice cream cones have been recalled in Ireland because of a failure to declare that the product contains peanut.

Ice King Strawberry Cones which carry a best before date of 01/11/2020, with the batch number 8-143, and the pack size of 660ml have been recalled from shops.

A notice on the Food Safety Authority of Ireland’s website said that Belfield is recalling this batch of Ice King Strawberry Cones because the product has been "mis-packed with chocolate and nut ice creams”.

“The product contains peanut which is not mentioned on the label. This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of peanut.”

Online Editors