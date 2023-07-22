‘I know for a fact supermarkets throw out fresh food and meat that is in date’: chef Conor Spacey on Ireland’s massive food-waste problem

With the average Irish household now binning €700 worth of food every year, the FoodSpace culinary director and author is on a mission to turn us all on to the joys of a zero-waste cooking by showing us how to breathe new life into leftovers and scraps

Do you go to the supermarket to pick up a bag of carrots because you need three for the recipe you’re going to cook for dinner. You make the dish and forget about the rest of the carrots; they sit in their plastic bag in the bottom of the fridge for a week. When you look at them next, they’re a little bit tired, not as crisp as they were when you bought them, and you think, “I can’t be bothered to do anything with them now.”