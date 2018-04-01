'I have obsessed about opening these doors for years' - New Irish restaurant with €95 no-choice, 12-course menu

There's a lot of talk about journeys these days, but when his new kaiseki restaurant, ichigo ichie, opens in Cork next month, it will be the culmination of an intrepid and obstacle-strewn adventure that has brought chef, Takashi Miyazaki, from Fukuoka in Japan to the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

There's a lot of talk about journeys these days, but when his new kaiseki restaurant, ichigo ichie, opens in Cork next month, it will be the culmination of an intrepid and obstacle-strewn adventure that has brought chef, Takashi Miyazaki, from Fukuoka in Japan to the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

Ichigo ichie - there is no direct translation, but the words mean creating a moment that can never be repeated - is set to become a true destination restaurant for Cork, something that the city has been lacking until now.

"I am so excited," says Takashi, in a coffee shop around the corner from the construction site in the former Fenn's Quay on Sheares Street. "This is the culmination of years striving for perfection - training, learning, exploring, experimenting, re-evaluating, and coming up with the perfect taste sensation menu. I have obsessed about opening these doors and sharing my vision for years." Takashi's is a name that will already be familiar to anyone interested in food in Ireland, thanks to his tiny Miyazaki restaurant on Evergreen Street, also in Cork's city centre, which opened in 2015.

Located in a former Chinese takeaway, Miyazaki has been gradually building a reputation for exquisite Japanese food that has garnered Takashi a legion of fans including Ross Lewis of Chapter One (whose early tweet about a meal that he had enjoyed there had me high-tailing it to Cork to review it just a couple of months after it had opened), Paul Flynn of The Tannery, Darina Allen of Ballymaloe, and John and Sally McKenna of McKenna's Guides. With just five seats at Miyazaki, though, Takashi is simply not able to keep up with the demand from people who want to eat his food - he says that umami is the secret to Miyazaki's success. There's a line outside the little restaurant each day before it opens, and most people have to take their food away.

The various pop-ups that he has staged - one in collaboration with Katie Sanderson at The Fumbally, and others in Michelstown Caves, Ballyvolane House, and Loam in Galway, where he worked with fellow immigrant chefs (Jess Murphy of Kai, Damien Grey of Heron & Grey, and Mickael Viljanen of The Greenhouse) on a benefit to help refugee Syrian chefs in Ireland - have barely facilitated more than a handful of the people who want to eat his food. The new ichigo ichie will not be offering the same menu as Miyazaki, which Takashi explains serves the kind of food that Japanese people eat every day, and is priced modestly. (Lucky Japanese people, getting to feast on dishes such as Lemon Ramen - fresh and clean soup noodle with lemon and stewed pork belly; Chawan Mushi - prawn, turbot, shiitake mushrooms, chicken thighs and edamame in savoury egg dashi custard, which I enjoyed at a recent lunch, perched on a stool by the window.)

Instead, the new restaurant will serve a Kaiseki Ryori - a Japanese no-choice food experience comprising 12 courses that will change with the seasons, Spring 1 and Spring 2, for instance - with subtle variations from month to month, similar in structure to the menu offered at the Michelin-starred Heron & Grey. The price will be a fixed €95. Competition for the 25 seats - five of them at a counter to the rear, Miyabi, where diners will be able to watch Takashi cook and chat to him about the food, and the rest in the Nagomi ('harmony') and Zen garden areas - will be keen. There will be a short wine list of mainly natural and biodynamic wines, as well as a selection of Japanese beer and sake. Neither will ichigo ichie have the same modest décor as Miyazaki. Instead, there is a sensory experience of gentle water and rock in the Zen garden area, and the theatre area is light and airy, crowned by the restaurant's signature Moon Jar emblem, commissioned from London-based artist, Akiko Hirai. The interior design will feature traditional Japanese sliding doors and shoji screen-style flame work on the ceiling.

It is, Takashi says, a far cry from Fukuoka, the largest city in southern Japan, where he won a scholarship to university by virtue of his kendo (Japanese fencing) skills, and his parents - a nurse and a dental technician - hoped that he would go on to be either a policeman or a fireman.

"When I was in high school, I told my father that I wanted to be an artist - I have always loved painting. But he said 'No', that I had to keep up the kendo and go to university. He wanted me to have a safe job."

Fukuoka has a reputation as a city with great food. "I realise now that I was lucky to grow up in a place with good food, that's known for pot dishes, ramen noodle dishes, and seafood that is amongst the best in Japan. My favourite thing was when my parents brought me to the night-market; the master at one stall was a free-diver as well as a chef, so he went to the ocean each day and I got to try lots of different seafood dishes. At home, my mum was not a great cook, she was busy, working and looking after me and my brother. She's a much better cook since I became a chef - she has more time these days. Last time I went back home, I was so impressed!" While Takashi was at university, he had a part-time job in a restaurant at the airport.

"It wasn't a good restaurant, more a dirty café, but I needed the money for buying boots or whatever, and I found it quite interesting. The master had some pride, and he taught me how to fry in the pan, to flip the mixed nuts that were on the menu… that was the start of it all." Takashi admits that he was not the most diligent of students. "I did not go to class very often. I had a motorbike, and I went to the beach with my friends, and I started cooking for them. They'd buy the drink, and I'd buy the food. They liked what I cooked, and they kept asking me to cook for them again, simple enough food, sometimes on the barbecue. Every time they said 'Thank you' I felt like Santa! I liked cooking for people, I really enjoyed it."

Takashi never did finish at university, but he didn't sign up for the police or fire services either, and instead got a job in the kitchen of a local five-star hotel. "I had no knowledge, no experience, and it was really strict. It was a typical Japanese kitchen, lots of shouting and very aggressive - the master would be hitting and kicking the chefs…" (In reaction to this, Takashi's own kitchen at Miyazaki is quiet and peaceful, with the chefs working methodically. There is no shouting. He says that ever since that first job he thought that the culture of professional kitchens could be improved, and vowed to work on that when he was in charge of his own kitchen.) "Eventually, my cooking skills got better and better," says Takashi, "so they didn't hit me as much. The last time it happened I decided to leave. The master was really shocked - I was his favourite chef, and hitting was normal in kitchens at that time. We still used to say 'Hi' to one another after that. But not often."

Takashi moved to the island of Tokunoshima, where he worked in a casual izakaya restaurant and got his driving licence partly, he says, because there was only one set of traffic lights on the island. "I became good friends with the farmers there, and started to feel more of a connection between the land and the ingredients; it was a different region and culture with different food and drinks and good for my experience." Takashi spent the next few years moving around from one restaurant job to another, before landing the position of head chef at Molly Malone's Irish pub in Hiroshima. It was a job that would change the course of his life, although he did not know it at the time. "When I arrived, the American chef just handed me a file of recipes. I was cooking cottage pie, bangers and mash, beef and Guinness pie… I had never eaten that kind of food. One day the owner said to me that my fish and chips were terrible, and he brought over the original chef, Lavinia from Galway, to teach me how to do it properly!" At Molly Malone's, Takashi met his future wife, Stephanie, from Ballycumber in Offaly, who was teaching English nearby. The couple were together for three years, before Stephanie's visa ran out and she had to return to Ireland.

"I wanted to follow her," says Takashi, "but I had no visa and it took a year-and-a-half to get one, so we were apart for a long time. The internet was not great back then and the time difference made it difficult. It was very hard." Eventually, Takashi managed to get a permit to come and work at a restaurant in the midlands in 2008, only for it to close down a few weeks after he arrived, with the notebook of recipes that he had been keeping since the age of 19 locked inside the kitchen, never to be seen again. "I'm glad I didn't leave my knives there," he says. "I'm still upset about the notebook. I bumped into the owner last year and he sent me a friend request on Facebook… Before I moved to Ireland, Japan had already been through a recession and it felt as if it had followed me."

After Takashi and Stephanie married in 2010, he worked at the Temple Spa in Westmeath, where he honed a French-Japanese style of healthy fusion food… until the property ended up in Nama. It was another setback. "The bankers wanted to reduce my salary and change the menu," says Takashi. "So, I left." The couple began to scour the country for a place where Takashi could open a restaurant of his own, until Stephanie visited Cork on the hunt for a wedding dress for her sister and fell in love with the city immediately. Takashi was easily convinced. "One look at the English Market and the fantastic fish and I knew it was right. We moved here two weeks later."

Stephanie had since qualified as a national school teacher, and found a teaching job almost straight away. It took Takashi a little longer, and while he was hunting for work and short of money, he put his time to good use, teaching himself how to make udon noodles using Irish flour and salt, and experimenting with dipping sauces. These are the recipes that are used in Miyazaki to this day. It took two-and-a-half years, during which time he worked at The Bosun in Monkstown, for Takashi to find suitable premises. "Everything was either too big, too small, or too expensive," he says. "But eventually we found the right one. We opened Miyazaki in March 2015, and very soon afterwards a Japanese miso maker told Ross Lewis about it and things took off from there. And since we opened, we have had two sons - Seán, who is now three, and Stephen Kenshiro, who will be one next month - and moved into a new house, just a couple of months ago. Cork has been very lucky for us." Takashi's day starts with looking after his sons and making them breakfast ("toast usually," he says), followed by a trip to the English Market to see what's new and interesting fish-wise. He then heads into Miyazaki to plan the day's menu so that he can instruct his team when they arrive mid-morning. Success has brought its own problems. As Miyazaki grew more and more popular, and Takashi starting to amass awards for his cooking, the number of people complaining that they couldn't get a seat, or drink alcohol with their food in the unlicensed premises, began to increase. Takashi was under pressure to expand.

"I didn't want to do the same again," he says. "Miyazaki is very special to me, there are so many of my thoughts in there, and it is my cooking, everyday style, but I want to do more. I worked in five-star hotel restaurants and I love art and I want to paint all my dishes. I am not a sushi chef, instead I love to make a story, which is what kaiseki style is all about. So, at ichigo ichie I'll be using seasonal ingredients and mostly local produce, although we'll be importing truffles and caviar, for instance, to create unique flavours - it's a fusion of Irish ingredients with Japanese style." There is a lot of talk about no-shows in restaurants these days, and Takashi will be taking credit card details to secure bookings, which can be cancelled up to 24 hours beforehand without penalty. After that point, a charge of €95 per person will apply. Takashi has started meeting with farmers, growing Japanese mountain vegetables on the roof of Miyazaki, training the chefs - one Spanish, one Irish, neither of whom have any experience of Japanese food - who will work with him at the new restaurant ("there are 12 courses and the garnishes are complex") and has been to London to pick out ceramics. "I really enjoyed that, bringing together the food and the ceramics on which I will serve it. I always wanted to be an artist in paint, but this is even better because I can paint the dish and you can taste it."

Meanwhile, his number two at Miyazaki will be taking over as head chef there. Victor is Spanish and similarly had no training in Japanese food when he started working for Takashi. "I had a Brazilian chef once who started trying to put his own style on my food. I had to tell him: this is my place, my kitchen, you do things the way I tell you." ichigo ichie is now taking online bookings, with the restaurant scheduled to open on April 20. To book, visit ichigoichie.ie Okonomiyaki (Japanese savoury pancakes) This is a dish from my childhood that my mother used to cook in Fukuoka. There are two different types of Okonomiyaki, Hiroshima style and Osaka style. The Hiroshima one is complicated, where the Osaka style is much easier to make and fun to do with family. So, I’ll show you the Osaka style for fun! Okonomi means ‘your favourite’, so you can use different ingredients or toppings as you like. Try them with prawns, mochi rice cakes, corn or oysters.

Serves 2 Ingredients 100g plain flour 160ml kombu water (kombu soaked in water for a night)

2 eggs 300g spring cabbage, finely chopped 12 x 10cm strips of pork belly Okonomiyaki sauce (from your local Asian shop) Pinch of aonori (substitute with seaweed flakes if you can’t find any) 2 stalks of spring onion, finely chopped Pinch bonito flakes Mayonnaise, optional Method 1. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and water until smooth. 2. Add the eggs and cabbage and mix, being careful not to over-mix. 3. Oil a pan that has been heated to 200˚C, and add half of the mixture. 4. Using a spatula, flatten and form a pancake that’s around 1.5cm thick and approximately 30cm across. 5. Add 6 of the pork belly pieces, placing them to cover the top of the pancake. 6. After about 3 minutes, flip over the pancake so the pork side is down, and cook for a further 4 minutes. 7. Flip the pancake again (bacon side up) and cook for 3 minutes or until firm and well browned. 8. Remove to a plate and spread the okonomiyaki sauce on top. Sprinkle with the aonori, spring onion and bonito flakes. 9. Repeat the process to make a second pancake.

Weekend Magazine