‘I find the trend of turning fruit and vegetables into huge jugs of slush ridiculous. Just eat the fruit and vegetables — it’s why we have teeth’

Eva Berg is a Pilates instructor and the owner of The Secret (thesecretpilates.com), an anytime online pilates platform. She lives in South County Dublin with her partner, Alan, and three Mini Schnauzers, Archibald, Ted and Millie.

Did you grow up in a family where food was important?

I grew up in the Middle East and both my parents worked, so we always had help in the kitchen which was the norm back then; my parents didn’t cook much. Our home was very busy and glamorous with lots of entertaining, which was typical for expatriates in the 1970s. When my parents had parties, my mother would organise catering, usually a mix of European and Middle Eastern food, and for days afterwards, our fridge would be jam-packed with delicious, exotic dishes and honey-coated flaky Lebanese cakes.

What’s your most vivid food memory from childhood?

I remember stopping at a rundown hotel in Umm al-Qaiwain on the way to hike along a dry wadi trail in the desert. We had a goat stew and bread baked in terracotta plant pots, followed by fresh dates. The bread was exploding over the edge of the plant pot in a huge golden muffin top… I can still smell it.

What was the first thing you learned to cook?

We had a terrific lad who worked in our house, his name was Abbas and he came from Kerala in South India. Every Thursday, he made the most incredible chicken curry while I sat and watched. That was the first thing I learned to cook, but my curry has never been as amazing as Abbas’ famous Thursday-night special.

Who has been the biggest influence on the way that you cook?

My partner, Alan. He used to be a chef and is very into Middle Eastern food, which we both love. His mum was from Burma, so he introduced me to that kind of food too.

What’s your signature dish?

I became a vegetarian late in life so my signature dish now is aubergine parmigiana.

Is there any ingredient that you hate?

I cannot bear cinnamon — it has such an empty, hollow smell and taste, it destroys a good bun. I lived in Norway for 10 years and they seemed to throw it onto everything.

Is there anything that you love to eat that you’d prefer your friends didn’t know about?

I put a lot of Kerrygold butter on my toast.

Is there anything that you won’t/don’t eat for ethical reasons?

I have had a problem with eating meat from baby animals, such as veal and lamb, and anything where obvious cruelty was involved, such as foie gras, for my whole life. I eat a bit of fish from time to time and couldn’t be vegan. I try not to make a big deal about it and some people don’t even know I’m a vegetarian. I figure that by eating less meat, I am making a teeny tiny difference. I only eat eggs from my dad’s chickens up the road. I’m very interested in clean, lab-grown meat — if I could eat steak produced without animal cruelty, I would be very excited, because I love steak.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten?

One of the strangest food experiences I ever had and probably one of the reasons I became a vegetarian, was when I was on an advanced Pilates instructor training course in California. A couple of us went to a famous Japanese restaurant in Santa Monica and I was presented with a plate of king prawns cut in half, in their shells and standing upright. To my absolute horror, one of them moved and I realised they were still alive.

What kitchen gadget could you not live without and what’s the most overrated?

I’m not sure it’s fair to call him a gadget but I could not live without Alan because he does almost all of the cooking. It’s great having a resident chef. I think single-serve blenders are overrated.

What current food trend do you dislike the most?

I find the trend of turning fruit and vegetables into juice or huge jugs of slush ridiculous. Just eat the fruit and vegetables — it’s why we have teeth.

What’s your desert island cookbook?

Ottolenghi Simple — the recipes are so tasty.

What three things do you always keep in your fridge?

Chickpeas, fennel and potatoes for baking. And Colman’s English Mustard.

What’s your go-to store-cupboard meal?

I eat porridge the way my grandad ate it, with butter and salt, at any time of day or night.

What was the last great meal that you ate?

The last meal I had out in a restaurant before lockdown was in Peploe’s for my birthday last year. It was just the two of us and it was lovely.

What’s your favourite restaurant in the world?

When we were in Tel Aviv a couple of years ago, we ate in a very cool vegetarian restaurant, Abraxas North on Lilienblum Street. I had an incredible beetroot and orange dish with crème fraîche and a side of parsley-heavy tabbouleh.

What chef do you admire the most?

Israeli chef, Asaf Shinar, who has a strong farm-to-table ethos. Everything comes straight from the land and you are aware of the provenance of every ingredient.

What do you think the impact of Covid-19 will be on restaurants?

Restaurants that can will claim more pavement space for outdoor dining and others will close their doors, rent industrial kitchens and merge into the takeaway market, providing more interesting alternatives for home dining. I think there will be a big reduction in alcohol consumption, and instead of meeting for a glass of wine, people will meet for afternoon tea. I don’t mean all the sandwiches and buns, but the ceremony of tea — interesting teas drunk without milk and sugar. I look at my sons, 25 and 21, and their girlfriends and they hardly drink alcohol at all. I think that attitude will filter into older generations.

Do you eat breakfast?

I never eat breakfast. I try to stop eating by 7.30pm and don’t start again until 11.30am. I have been doing this my entire life, but it’s got a name now... intermittent fasting.

What are you going to have for dinner tonight?

An enormous bowl of chunky vegetable soup with lots of slow-cooked barley.

And what will you drink with that?

A very large glass of Italian red.

Read More

Online Editors