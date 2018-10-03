Krispy Kreme, an international doughnut chain known for its glazing, opened its first Irish store near Blanchardstown shopping centre last Wednesday at 7am.

Hot light, queues and calories: Everything you need to know about Krispy Kreme doughnuts

The shop is a “hotlight theatre” store and includes a drive-through.

What is the Krispy Kreme Hotlight?

The hot light is a neon red sign which staff turn on when they want to let customers know there’s a fresh batch just out of the oven.

Customers can drive up to the store and wait until the hot light is turned on, and then buy their hot doughnut.

Why do queues form when a Krispy Kreme store opens for the first time?

Krispy Kreme famously gives out free doughnuts for its grand openings. The first 100 customers in the Blanchardstown queue on opening day received a free hot glazed doughnut

Michal Blaszczyk from Ongar told how he had been queuing since 4am last Wednesday to bag his free - and first ever - Krispy Kreme doughnut when the store opened at 7am.

How are the doughnuts made?

Krispy Kreme says it takes around an hour and a half to make one batch of doughnuts - from brew, to being picked off the line, and then another 30 minutes to be glazed and processed.

A typical hotlight store like Blanchardstown makes more than 3,000 doughnuts per hour.

The doughnuts are vegetarian-friendly, but not vegan-friendly. None is gluten free. The doughnuts are cooked in 100 percent vegetable oil.

How many doughnut types are they?

The Dublin store has 16 doughnut varieties, and the store also includes an area where you can customise your own doughnut.

How many calories are in a Krispy Kreme doughnut?

An original glazed doughnut has 217 calories and 13g of fat.

