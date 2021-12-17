Hoppy Christmas: 10 great Irish beers to pair with festive food

It was maybe 15 years ago when I was first introduced to the idea of pairing beer with food, beyond that classic match of oysters and stout from which Wild Atlantic Way holiday dreams are made. Chef-turned-beer sommelier Marc Stroobandt was visiting Ireland from Belgium, and I joined him for an educational dinner that opened my eyes to the gastronomic possibilities that beer has to offer, both for cooks in the kitchen and diners at the table.

Stroobandt argues that beer shouldn’t be seen as a country cousin to wine in food-pairing terms, but rather an alternative that offers even more complex pairing possibilities. Certainly, that broad range of beverages we class as “beer” has a diverse arsenal to draw from. Besides their varying degrees of palate-cleansing carbonation, different types of beer have complex combinations of malty and hoppy character, sweetness and dryness, body and alcohol strength, as well as various aromas and flavours that can be matched by those of the dishes in question.

Many of the same instincts for food pairing can be applied to beer and wine. One rule of thumb is to match like with like in terms of intensity of flavour, to avoid overpowering either the food or the beverage. Strong, dark, rich beers are natural partners with generous flavours; lighter, subtler styles with more delicate profiles. As with wine, certain characteristics also complement certain food styles: umami-rich, fatty or sweeter foods are balanced by the robust flavours of roasted malt, and by the refreshing character of bitter hops. Likewise, while hops and tannins both accentuate spicy heat, sweetness in the beverage can balance out hot spice, so a sweet, malty ale can make a great alternative to an off-dry wine with a spicy curry.

Of course, the most important rule is that there are no hard rules, and you’re best off drinking whatever takes your fancy. Still, if you’re looking to expand your beer horizons, food pairing gives great excuses to explore new categories and styles.

Since Stroobandt’s visit, an Irish craft-beer revolution has taken place, and we now have a vast array of local brews to choose from and a host of specialist beer retailers to find them in. This Christmas, consider bringing an Irish beer to the table, even for a course or two. If you’re a fan of stout or IPAs, you probably already know your favourites, so today I’ve suggested a range of Irish beers from other diverse categories including smoked Rauchbiers, Saisons and Dunkels to tempt you to broaden those horizons, on the big day itself or over the festive holidays.

Curious Society Pilsner Lager, Larkins

Curious Society Pilsner Lager, Larkins, Co Kildare, 4.75pc, 440ml, €1.99

A delicious malted barley pilsner that happens to be gluten-free, with aromas of fresh dough, lemon peel, white pepper and ground ginger, while Saaz and Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops bring a pithy freshness to the soft, round mouthfeel. Pair with creamy chestnut soup or a cheese board.

thebeerclub.ie, nutsaboutwine.ie

Yule Christmas Ale, The White Hag

Yule Christmas Ale, 6.8pc, 330ml, €36.95/€3.25

Sold as one of the 12 Beers of Christmas as well as individually, and brewed with honey, ginger, cinnamon and orange, this richly spiced ale would make an interesting end-of-meal sipper with a ripe Mont d’Or cheese or baked brie and toasted Maltana bread, or an indulgent afternoon pairing with Christmas cake after a St Stephen’s Day walk.

O’Briens, Sweeney’s D3, Bradleys, selected SuperValu and Carry Out stores

Ah Sure Look It, St Mel's

Ah Sure Look It, St Mel’s, Co Longford, 5.6pc, 440ml, €4.05

This rich and malty bock lager has aromas of orange peel and orange barley sugar with roasted notes on the malty palate and the refreshing finish of a lager. Try with turkey and trimmings on the big day, or deep-fried brie and cranberry sauce for old-school St Stephen’s Day snacking.

beercloud.ie

Clancy's Cans #7 Haunted Wood Dunkel, Ballykilcavan Brewery

Clancy’s Cans #7 Haunted Wood Dunkel, Ballykilcavan Brewery, Co Laois, 4.7pc, 440ml, €3.39

A dark amber lager with rich, malty notes of bitter caramel, dark chocolate, toffee apple and cardamom spice, balanced by very refreshing hoppy juniper notes, this is big on flavour but relatively low on alcohol. Perfect for goose, game birds or venison pie.

thebeerclub.ie, beercloud.ie

The Farmer Is the Man, Heaney

The Farmer Is the Man, Heaney, Co Derry, 5.3pc, 440ml, €3.89

Lemon Thyme Saison, anyone? This moreish quaffer is distinctive and expressive, with lemon-lozenge aromas of citrus, herbs and honey, but drinking clean and pure. Think seafood platters or smoked fish pâté, smoked chicken salads — or serve in a champagne flute with oysters.

thebeerclub.ie, craftbeersdelivered.com

Limited Edition Classic Gose, Hope Beer

Limited Edition Classic Gose, Hope Beer, Co Dublin, 5pc, 440ml, €3.50

Gose is a salted sour beer, and this one keeps things simple with subtle, clean and salted lemon-fresh character — a beer for margarita lovers, and one to pair with gravadlax, salt cod croquettes, Christmas ham or starters featuring blue or goat’s cheese.

McHugh’s, Molloys, Carry Out,craftcentral.ie

Westport Red Tripel, Mescan

Westport Red Tripel, Mescan, Co Mayo, 8pc, 330ml, €4.19

Inspired by the strong Tripel beers of Belgium, but with a russet Irish twist, this is a rich, gastro-friendly sipper with warm notes of ginger-spiced mandarin, fig compote, malty caramel and sweet red liquorice that will work with spiced beef, blue cheese and desserts.

McHugh’s, Blackrock Cellar, craftbeersdelivered.com, thebeerclub.ie

Kinnegar Brewers at Play 20÷2 Anniversary Rauchbier

Kinnegar Brewers at Play 20÷2 Anniversary Rauchbier, Co Donegal, 5pc, 440ml, €3.25

With complex notes of smoky bacon, miso and plum sauce overlaying sweet toasted malt, this smoked beer marks the 10th anniversary of Kinnegar Brewing. Pair with Christmas ham and spiced beef, or as a counterpoint to turkey and trimmings.

Sweeney’s D3, craftbeersdelivered.com, thebeerclub.ie

Underworld Savage, Black Donkey Brewing

Underworld Savage, Black Donkey Brewing, Co Roscommon, 5.6pc, 500ml, €4.69

This Saison-style Irish Farmhouse Ale was brewed with a wild native yeast harvested from Oweynagat Cave near the brewery, adding complexity to the balance of biscuity malt, candied peel and pithy, herbal hops. A versatile pairing for meaty fish or cheese boards.

thebeerclub.ie

Druid's Wheat Beer, Tom Crean Brewery

Druid’s Wheat Beer, Tom Crean Brewery, Co Kerry, 4.2pc, 440ml, €3.40

An approachable wheat beer made with lightly smoked oak-malted barley, with vibrant notes of lemon peel, white pepper and a touch of powdered ginger character that will pair brilliantly with a seafood platter of smoked salmon, Dublin Bay prawns and oysters.

craftbeersdelivered.com, thebeerclub.ie