Close

Premium

Hidden stars: Lucinda O’Sullivan’s 20 restaurants across Ireland that should have a Michelin star, but don’t

It’s the time of year that the Michelin man comes knocking on restaurant doors. However, he does not always go to the right places, says our food critic, who presents her list of 20 eateries around the country whose offerings may not yet have been recognised, but are already stellar

Ananda Restaurant in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin 16. Photo: Steve Humphreys. Expand

Close

Ananda Restaurant in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin 16. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Ananda Restaurant in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin 16. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Ananda Restaurant in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin 16. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Lucinda O’Sullivan Twitter

At this time of year, the burning issue on the minds of chefs everywhere is Michelin. They get a sort of reticent, glazed look in their eyes as the clock ticks down towards the big moment when the latest ‘stars’ are announced. Michelin madness, I call it — a bit white around the gills and a little less cocky than usual. Will they get a star, retain a star, get a second star, or even lose a star, when the Michelin Guide 2023 is launched? You just never know with Michelin, which has been rather erratic with some of its decisions in the past.

Another curious symptom of Michelin madness, I find, is that when the blessed chosen do get that long coveted star, they’re suddenly like ‘born again followers’, afraid forever more to utter a word that might put them in Michelin’s bad books.

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy