'He walked around the kitchen and gave each of the staff a crisp $100 bill' - Michelin star restaurant celebrates gigantic tip

Independent.ie

Staff at a Michelin star restaurant in Chicago got a pleasant surprise when a satisfied customer tipped the staff $2,000.

https://www.independent.ie/life/food-drink/he-walked-around-the-kitchen-and-gave-each-of-the-staff-a-crisp-100-bill-michelin-star-restaurant-celebrates-gigantic-tip-36814920.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36814923.ece/a1396/AUTOCROP/h342/michelin.PNG