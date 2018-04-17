'He walked around the kitchen and gave each of the staff a crisp $100 bill' - Michelin star restaurant celebrates gigantic tip
Staff at a Michelin star restaurant in Chicago got a pleasant surprise when a satisfied customer tipped the staff $2,000.
Boka restaurant in Chicago were so overjoyed that they announced on Instagram, "Mike, who was visiting from Seattle" left a $2,000 tip after he ate a $759 meal.
“Mike, who was visiting from Seattle, said, ‘This was the absolute best service and best food I have ever had.’”
“He tipped $300 for his $769 meal, then walked around the kitchen and gave each of the 17 kitchen staff a crisp $100 bill.”
The staff posed for a photo with their happy customer, and posted it on Instagram.
Online Editors