HaveYourSay: Would you pay a €20 deposit fee when booking a table at a restaurant?

Yesterday, Dublin chef Oliver Dunne hit out at the number of people who don’t cancel their restaurant bookings and then fail to show up.

Dunne, who owns Dublin restaurants Bon Appetit, Beef and Lobster, Cleaver East, and December Fest, told Independent.ie that no-shows can cost him anything from €1500 per week in any one of his restaurants.

December, the busiest time of year in the restaurant trade, is plagued by no shows but it happens throughout the year, he said.

Dunne’s restaurants charge €20 per person when the person making the booking gives their credit card details in December. Dunne believes restaurants should all apply a deposit during this busy time.

