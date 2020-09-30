Go easy on the bread – it might just contain more sugar than you ever realised

When is a loaf of bread not a loaf of bread?

It’s not a trick question. The Supreme Court has held that the bread in Subway’s heated sandwiches contains too much sugar – a whopping 10pc – to be classified as bread under VAT rules which deem bread a staple food and therefore subject to a zero rate.

To be classified as bread, the quantity of sugar should not be more than 2pc.

Any more than that and it’s something else – more like cake, which is definitely not a staple food – and subject to the 13.5pc rate.

Read More

Kathryn Stewart, dietitian at the Dublin Nutrition Centre, says that any food with 5g or less of sugar per 100g is classed as a low-sugar food.

World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines say that we should all be aiming to keep our sugar consumption under 10 teaspoons (a teaspoon is 4g) per day from all sources.

For those who can, Stewart says it’s even better to keep daily sugar consumption down to 5 teaspoons (20g).

“These limits include sugars from all sources other than from dairy (lactose) or fruit (fructose),” she says, “which are excluded as they provide other nutritional benefits in the form of vitamins and minerals.”

It makes sense that sugary foods, that can lead to health problems if consumed to excess, should be levied with a tax. This may discourage over-consumption and, even if it doesn’t, the money will go towards funding the health system that has to deal with whatever health issues do arise.

Bread is the most fundamental of basic foods, a version of which has existed in every society in the world since humans first learned to cook.

At its most basic, bread is made with flour, salt and water. And if you make your own at home, you can be sure of what goes into it.

Most commercially available bread is made according to the Chorleywood process, developed in the UK in the 1960s with the intention of speeding up the bread-making process by the addition of a host of additional ingredients.

True sourdough bread, which harnesses natural yeasts in the slow fermentation process to make the bread rise, usually has a sugar content of around 1pc thanks to naturally occurring sugars.

(Bread that’s labelled as sourdough in the supermarket may not be true sourdough, so read the label carefully. If it contains ingredients other than flour, salt and water, it’s not the real deal.)

Those who got to grips with making sourdough at home during lockdown were astounded by how such a simple – though admittedly time-consuming – process using so few ingredients could create such delicious-tasting bread.

(Granted, not everyone who attempted succeeded. Trying to crack sourdough can be a tricky business, one that’s been known to bring otherwise confident home cooks and bakers to tears).

Some home-bakers who prefer a sweeter taste choose to add a small amount of sugar or other sweetener, such as honey, to soda bread. However, according to the Ballymaloe recipe, traditional Irish soda bread contains no added sugar.

But if you are not baking your own bread at home, what are the best and lowest-sugar options around? And what’s an acceptable amount of sugar for your bread to contain if you are trying to stick to the dietary guidelines?

Read More

Some of the loaves of bread on our supermarket shelves contain added sugar so, if you are watching the amount of sugar that you consume – whether because of diabetes, trying to manage your weight or keep your teeth free of decay – it’s worth bringing your glasses with you and checking out the small print in the nutritional information.

A quick trawl through the bread aisle reveals that the sugar content of well-known brands of white, brown, wholemeal, wholegrain and seeded breads is surprisingly similar, ranging between 0.7 and 1.6g per slice.

If you eat four slices of Brennan’s Batch bread each day – two for breakfast, and two in your lunchtime sandwich – you’ll be clocking up 6.4g of sugar, almost 30 pc of the 5 teaspoons per day that we should all be limiting ourselves to in an ideal world. Add in a brioche burger bun with 5.6g of sugar with your dinner and you’ll be at more than 50pc.

Ms Stewart points out that refined white breads have less fibre than wholemeal, wholegrain and seeded breads.

"Because the fibre has been stripped out of them,” she says, “the sugar releases into the blood stream more quickly and is therefore more disruptive to blood sugar levels, and more likely to cause peaks and troughs.

“Wholegrain, wholemeal and seeded breads contain more fibre, and give a slower, steadier release of energy. They make you feel fuller for longer and are better for gut health.”

For children who are reluctant to relinquish white bread, Ms Stewart suggests that moving to a 50/50 white/wholegrain loaf is often easier than forcing wholesale change and provides some benefits in terms of slower release of sugars.

What’s the sugar content of your favourite bread?

Pat the Baker Multiseed with Chia – branded as ‘low-sugar’, with dextrose as one of the ingredients - 0.7g per slice

Johnston Mooney & O’Brien Toastie – containing naturally occurring sugars – 1.2g per slice

Tesco Brown Soda bread – containing sugar and treacle – 1.2g per slice

McCambridges Wholewheat Brown Bread – contains naturally occurring sugars – 0.6g per slice

Brennans Batch – contains no added sugar – 1.6g per slice

Irish Pride Wholemeal – contains dextrose – 1.2g per slice

St. Pierre Brioche Burger Buns – containing sugar and invert sugar syrup – 5.4g per bun