Go easy on the bread – it might just contain more sugar than you ever realised

Home-baked options are a great way to keep your loaf healthy – and your body in shape

The quantity of sugar in bread should be no more than 2pc (Stock photo)

The quantity of sugar in bread should be no more than 2pc (Stock photo)

Katy McGuinness

When is a loaf of bread not a loaf of bread?

It’s not a trick question. The Supreme Court has held that the bread in Subway’s heated sandwiches contains too much sugar – a whopping 10pc – to be classified as bread under VAT rules which deem bread a staple food and therefore subject to a zero rate.

To be classified as bread, the quantity of sugar should not be more than 2pc.

