From pigs in blankets pizza to cranberry glitter jam – a taste test of Christmas culinary delights and frights

From festive crisps featuring pigs in blankets to pimped-up mince pies, there’s plenty of party food to get stuck into this Christmas – but how does it all taste?

Tasting: Kirsty Blake Knox tests the weird and wonderful festive foods available in supermarkets. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Kirsty Blake Knox

Christmas is universally acknowledged as the season we throw the good-taste handbook out the window and eat, drink and repeat like maniacs.

Culinary concoctions and combinations that would disgust us at any other time of year are consumed with relish.

Supermarkets know our weakness, which is why they pack their shelves with weird and wonderful foodstuffs. Our guard is down and we are eager to spend our money on exotic hors d’oeuvres and creamy vol-au-vents.

