From pigs in blankets pizza to cranberry glitter jam – a taste test of Christmas culinary delights and frights

Christmas is universally acknowledged as the season we throw the good-taste handbook out the window and eat, drink and repeat like maniacs.

Culinary concoctions and combinations that would disgust us at any other time of year are consumed with relish.

Supermarkets know our weakness, which is why they pack their shelves with weird and wonderful foodstuffs. Our guard is down and we are eager to spend our money on exotic hors d’oeuvres and creamy vol-au-vents.

This year there have been some additions to the festive larder that are both fantastic and frightful. Lidl has brought back its Pigs In Blankets Festive Feast pizza. There are also marmite sprouts to tempt the unwary, Christmas croque monsieurs, Christmas Pudding Digestives and gold leaf puddings.

Keen to separate the good from the awful, and the sweet from the bilious, I embarked on a taste safari.

This was meant to take place over the course of one afternoon, but had to be staggered over several days as I soon discovered there are only so many mince pies and clove-flavoured desserts you can stuff in your mouth before passing out.

The same goes for the generous spreading of cranberry glitter jam. Happy holidays.

McVitie’s Christmas Pudding Chocolate Digestives available in SuperValu (€2)

Retains the malty deliciousness of your regular biscuit, but with a subtle aftertaste of plum pudding. Not overbearingly sweet, and in my opinion, an improvement on your regular digestive. 9/10

Marks and Spencer Collection Hand Cooked Pigs in Blankets Crisps €2.70

Very good crunch to these crisps. Tastes like a pimped-up smoky bacon, but with more pepper so leaves a spicy aftertaste.

Do not eat a whole or even half a bag on your own – or you will end up feeling dehydrated and very ill. Trust me. 7/10

Tesco’s Finest Ham with Spiced Cola Glaze crisps (€1.97)

I presume this is based on Nigella Lawson’s famous Coca Cola Ham which she swears by.

These crisps have a real punchy baked ham flavour with a sweet aftertaste. A little too salty in my opinion, but a decent crunch. 6/10

Aldi’s Luxuriously Rich Millionaire’s Sponge Cake (€6.99)

There is a secret rule most retailers follow when it comes to festive food. When in doubt, chuck a load of edible gold at it.

Aldi’s microwavable chocolate sponge cake is covered in the stuff – to give it that added sense of occasion and luxury.

You prepare the cake by bunging it in the microwave, and then covering it with salted caramel sauce from a bag, and a heap of chocolate chips and biscuit bites.

The picture on the front of its box looks wonderful.

But in my experience, microwave cakes are always something of a gamble when it comes to presentation.

Ours did not fare well, and ended up looking like it had undergone an unprovoked mauling by the family dog. So not exactly a million dollars.

As the name suggests, this is unbelievably rich, the texture is cloying and so sweet it would make your teeth ache. 4/10

Oliver Bonas Glitter Cranberry Sauce with orange zest and vodka (€11.81)

This is a totally acceptable cranberry sauce – although lacking in the wow factor. I could not taste the vodka, and the glitter is also too subtle for my liking.

If you are putting edible sparkles in a condiment, you must go big or go home. This did not. 4/10

Oliver Bonas Gin and Tonic spreadable marmalade (€11.81)

Very punchy fragrance, but, sadly, the taste just doesn’t deliver. 2/10

Bread 41’s Christmas Croissant (€8.20)

Located in Dublin’s Pearse Street, Bread 41 is renowned for its fantastic buttery croissants and organic sourdough loaves.

Its Christmas Croissant is superb filled with stuffing, cranberry sauce, ham and brie.

For me, this was by far the best novelty Christmas foodstuff. Like a Christmas-themed croque monsieur. Divine, I would order this at any time of year. 10/10

Tesco’s Spiced Apple and Clementine Pies (€2)

Supermarkets go to great lengths to jazz up mince pies every year to set them apart.

This is an apple alternative to your standard pie. The apple sauce doesn’t pack enough of a punch to balance out the thick pastry casing. In fact, it’s lost altogether. Don’t bother. 3/10

Aldi’s Specially Selected Sloe Gin Mince Tarts topped with flaked Almonds (€2.99)

I was unsure of these at first as they are very flat, but the mince is mouthwateringly flavourful and fragrant. The pastry is flaky and buttery.

I couldn’t really locate the taste of sloe gin but they were very moreish. 9/10

Tesco’s Finest Black Forest Gateaux Shortbread (€4)

I adore these. Very generous with the Belgium chocolate chunks, and black cherry flavour. A very welcome additional to any Christmas biscuit tin. 9/10

Tesco and M&S Mince Pie filled Cookie (€4)

This is a cookie combination that simply doesn’t work. I have tried both and they are both too sweet and unsatisfying. Mince pies should stay in pie form – end of. 2/10

Aldi’s Specially Selected Balsamic, Red Onion Cheddar Cheese Truckle Star (€4.99)

A fantastic cheese, very creamy and salty and the red onion really zings.

It also comes in a festive star-shaped waxen case which I found charming. 8/10

M&S Santa’s Yumnut (€2.40)

This is a very ill-advised name, but don’t let that put you off. The yumnut is basically a cronut (deep fried croissant donut hybrid) with a festive frosted jacket and is quite delish. 8/10

Aldi’s Specially Selected Cranberry Hummus (Topped with a Spiced Wine Cranberry Sauce and Chestnuts) (€1.99)

There are certain foods that I can’t imagine anyone is looking for come Christmas day. Poached pollack, celery sticks, and hummus would all be on that list.

I can therefore see why Aldi have tried to ‘festive-ise’ hummus by loading it with cranberry sauce, and chestnuts.

But the flavours simply don’t get on.

No one deserves this at Christmas, let’s face it – 2020 has been hard enough already. 1/10