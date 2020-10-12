From A&E to running a restaurant: Meet the doctor who quit to make his own pasta

Back in February, emergency medicine doctor Noel Reilly was looking forward to his last shift at Dublin’s Mater hospital, scheduled for early March.

“Having worked as a doctor for 10 years,” he says, “I was feeling a little burnt out. I wanted to do something for myself for a while.”

And while many doctors might struggle to think of an alternative career, a trip to Italy five years before, as part of a master’s degree in disaster medicine, had led Noel to an obsession with pasta.

“I’d never been to Italy before,” he says, “and coming out of the airport in Milan there was a little made-to-order fresh pasta place that I thought was very cool. I went back to Italy the following year with my girlfriend, Niamh, who is a real foodie.

“We travelled around a bit — to Cinque Terre, Pisa, Florence and Lucca — and although we ate in some luxurious, high-end restaurants, the ones that blew me away were the simple places serving really nice pasta with tomato sauce for about €7.

“I wouldn’t have been that gone on tomato sauce until I saw how they did it there. We started talking about how it would be great if you could get something like that in Ireland, that wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg and would be more like convenience food, a reasonably healthy alternative to burgers and chips. The idea was brewing by the end of that trip.”

Noel spent the next few years working at the Mater, returning to Italy on holiday whenever he could and honing his recipes.

“For the most part, it was just me cooking at home, working things out, making different versions of sauces and taking notes. After a stressful day at work, I’d make a quick pasta with tomato and basil sauce, and if I had a day off I’d cook to relax, just switch off and spend hours making something fancy. I collected books on pasta and worked through them — Marc Vetri’s Mastering Pasta and Bugialli on Pasta are my bibles — and Marcella Hazan too, of course. And I took an intensive week-long professional pasta-making course in Carasco, near Genoa.”

At the same time, Noel was on the hunt for premises, and early in 2019 he came across a spot in the vaults under Connolly Station that had lain empty for years. It took a year to get the paperwork sorted, but eventually he signed the lease on February 1 this year, and planned to make his exit from the Mater.

And then Covid struck.

“I had planned to open on April 1 and was looking forward to my last shift at the start of March,” says Noel, “but when the pandemic hit, I felt it wasn’t the time to step back, so I worked full-time up until mid-July, and then it was all guns blazing to get this ready.”

Using his own savings and backing from friends and family, Fasta opened its doors just two weeks ago, with Noel and a small team making everything, including the pasta, from scratch each day.

The menu is short, with just eight authentic (rather than Hiberno-Italian) fresh pasta dishes, including spaghetti al pomodoro e basilico, casarecce al pesto and traditional Roman dish, bucatini cacio e pepe. (I can personally vouch for the latter. Bellissimo!)

“The secret to cacio e pepe,” says Noel, with the authority of an Italian nonna, “is that because the cheese and water don’t like each other, you make a butter starch emulsion with the pasta water into that and melt the cheese into that.”

Noel cooks each dish to order for customers and none takes more than four minutes. Thanks to Covid, it’s currently takeaway only but when normality resumes, it will be an eat-in restaurant.

The recipes are the real deal; the bolognese sauce simmers for at least three hours and is made with beef, pork and pancetta. Don’t go expecting pasta with chicken (you won’t find it), or the carbonara to contain cream.

“My mum’s ‘carbonara’ contains mushrooms, cream and bacon,” says Noel. “It’s delicious, but it’s not carbonara.”

Each dish is priced at less than €10 and the pastas are correctly matched to their sauces — pappardelle alla bolognese, bucatini all’ amatriciana, spaghetti al limone. There is good coffee from Carrow Roasters in Sligo.

Thanks to word-of-mouth, and support from his former colleagues at the Mater, Noel is selling out every day and plans to add lasagne, seasonal ravioli and a daily risotto to his offering in due course, along with fresh pastas and sauces to take home and a delivery service.

Is he missing the hospital?

“I’ve no time to miss it,” he says. “Now that I am out and the dust has settled I am so glad to have done it.”

Many doctors in Ireland suffer burn-out. They work long hours, and are frustrated by the inefficiencies of a system that’s not fit for purpose. For hospital doctors, the path to a consultant’s post is arduous, involving multiple cross-country moves at a stage in life when many are in established relationships and wanting to start families.

“The woes of the health system are well known,” says Noel, “but I still think medicine is a great career and I don’t rule out going back to it.

“In emergency medicine, to be able to intervene and make a difference when someone is in a critical situation is rewarding, but the lifestyle is, to put it mildly, very taxing.

“I got to the point where I started looking for the door. I was faced with having to choose: life or medicine? I decided to choose life.”