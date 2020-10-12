Close

From A&E to running a restaurant: Meet the doctor who quit to make his own pasta

Noel Reilly pictured with some of his freshly-made pasta at his Fasta restaurant in the underpass in Connolly train station. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Katy McGuinness

Back in February, emergency medicine doctor Noel Reilly was looking forward to his last shift at Dublin’s Mater hospital, scheduled for early March.

“Having worked as a doctor for 10 years,” he says, “I was feeling a little burnt out. I wanted to do something for myself for a while.”

And while many doctors might struggle to think of an alternative career, a trip to Italy five years before, as part of a master’s degree in disaster medicine, had led Noel to an obsession with pasta.