Four Irish newcomers make this year's coveted Michelin Guide 'Bib' Gourmand list

Four Irish newcomers have made this year's coveted Michelin Guide 'Bib' Gourmand list.

There are now 24 Irish restaurants on the list.

The Bib is awarded for those restaurants that offer good food at affordable prices of €40 or less for a three-course meal.

It differs to the Michelin star awards, which will be announced on Monday.

The four newcomers are: Clanbrassil House (Clanbrassil Street, Dublin); Tartare Café & Wine Bar (Galway City); Brownes (Tuam) and Dillon’s (Timoleague, Cork).

Others, all of which retain Bib Gourmand status from earlier years, are 1826 Adare (Adare); Aldridge Lodge (Duncannon); Bastion (Kinsale); Chart House (Dingle); Copper Hen (Tramore); The Courthouse (Carrickmacross); Giovannelli (Killorglin); Kai (Galway City); Morrissey’s (Doonbeg); Sha-Roe Bistro (Clonegal) and TwoCooks (Sallins).

In Dublin City, Bastible (South Circular Road); Craft (Terenure); Delahunt (Camden Street); Etto (Merrion Row); Pichet (Trinity Street); Pigeon House (Clontarf); Pig’s Ear (Nassau Street); Forest & Marcy (Ranelagh) and Richmond (Portobello) retain their Bib Gourmand status.

In Northern Ireland, Clenaghans Restaurant, near Aghalee, Co. Antrim joins the list of seven Michelin Bib Gourmand establishments in the province.

Retaining their awards from last year are Fontana and Noble (both Holywood); Wine & Brine (Moira); Belfast’s Deanes at Queen’s, Bar+Grill at James’ Street South, and Home in Wellington Place.

Priced at €18.99, the Great Britain & Ireland 2019 Guide will be will published on Monday, 1st October by tyre manufacturer Michelin and will be available at http://travel.michelin.co.uk/ and in bookshops from Thursday, October 4th.

Online Editors