Foodies fight back: A chocolatier, a Pig’s Ear, a hotel honcho and an idyllic rural escape 

THE CHOCOLATIER

With a culinary pedigree that includes being head chocolatier at Dublin’s Cocoa Atelier and pastry chef at Adare Manor leading up to the pandemic, Anna Coffey Lynch launched Braw, a small batch chocolate company and bakery. It has gone from strength to strength, culminating with the recent opening of her shop in Limerick city centre.

“When restaurants closed I found myself without work, but with a restless inability to sit still and wait it out. The pandemic offered an opportunity to take a break from the career I had in front of me and to open my own business,” she says.

There were problems to solve. Basics like trying to buy equipment with no shops open, finding ingredients at short notice, even finding the kitchen space was tricky as viewing was not allowed. She also didn’t qualify for any Covid assistance.

“Our online sales and social media helped us reach customers. We sent handmade chocolate bars, brownies, flapjacks, bread, cakes and cookies to nearly every county in Ireland, with orders coming from Australia, America and across Europe.”

A year later, the business is still growing.

“We’ve expanded from one kitchen to three and opened a shop on Pery Square, with a secret garden, where we’ll soon be doing tea and coffee. We were lucky to have been open throughout all the lockdowns, and were able to find and keep excellent staff. Our community has also been so supportive.”

Anna plans to scale up production to supply more retailers countrywide.

“The scarcity of chefs certainly has increased our baking business as kitchens outsource desserts and coffee shop treats. We are looking forward to running a business in normal time, and to meeting our customers in person.”

braw.ie

THE CHEF

With The Pig’s Ear restaurant on Nassau Street and Spitalfields Pub and Restaurant in the Coombe, chef Stephen McAllister and Andrea Hussey are one of Dublin’s most popular and successful culinary couples.

“It’s a real divided society at the moment,” says Stephen. “While our industry was stopped, 70pc of people weren’t affected in terms of work and also managed to save. Hopefully this means people are ready to go treat themselves to missed celebrations, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and catch-ups in the comfort of a restaurant.”

“It’s certainly been a challenging time all round but nonetheless exciting to see what the future holds,” adds Andrea.

The couple opened The Pig’s Ear in August 2008 (08/08/08) and then the recession hit. They survived and after a time thrived. They took over Spitalfields, a gorgeous old pub in the Liberties, in April 2019.

It managed to trade for only five months in the last two years but still managed to win a Michelin Bib Gourmand, the first one for a pub in Dublin.

“It’s difficult to know what the city will be like when everything reopens, we live in the city ourselves and it’s been very sad to watch the changes… it’s like people are being forced out,” says Stephen.

Spitalfields reopens on July 8, offering Sunday lunch for the first time on July 11. The Pig’s Ear reopens on July 14.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming our guests back and starting our next adventure,” says Andrea.

spitalfields.ie; thepigsear.ie

THE HEAD HOTELIER

Bryan Davern is head of hotels with the Press Up Group, which with some 65 venues including Captain America’s, The Grayson, Roberta’s and Sophie’s, is probably the biggest hospitality group operator in Ireland.

Bryan is also one of three brothers who grew up in the industry at the family’s famous Davern’s Pub in Cashel, along with Dr Donagh Davern, lecturer at MIT, and Michael Davern, former long-time GM of the K Club.

“While we’ve welcomed the challenge of reshaping and restructuring our offering to a world in lockdown, there’s no hiding how excited we are about the long-awaited opening,” says Bryan.

With lockdown demand for quality takeaways and meal kits, they brought the majority of their brands into the delivery market including Elephant & Castle, Tomahawk, Dollard & Co and Wowburger.

They also created new brands across multiple cuisines, including RICE Chinese, Coo Coo Indian, LuLu Sushi and Press Up Eats, where you can order from seven of the restaurants and delivery brands to be delivered in one order.

“We currently have six hotels, with The Dean Galway being the seventh, due to open later this year. In November 2020 we opened The Dean Cork, in the heart of Cork City, and the response was amazing,” says Bryan.

“Things have picked up right where they left off, with bookings and food reservations strong with tourists and locals alike. People are dying to get out and explore Ireland.”

Within the Dean Cork and Dean Dublin hotels, they’ve also opened Power Gym, for members and hotel guests.

“The gym boasts a full gym floor with state-of-the-art equipment, unique classes and studio space as well as a thermal suite including heated pool, sauna, and steam room.”

pressup.ie

THE COUNTRY HOUSE

Set in Fahan between Derry and Buncrana along Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way, The Red Door Country House, built in 1789, is nestled on a four-acre site overlooking Lough Swilly, with beautiful landscaped gardens and breathtaking views.

“As a result of the pandemic we moved to takeaway, and also did charcuterie platter boxes and boxes of homemade desserts,” says GM Frances Doherty.

“These new services allowed us to continue sharing a little bit of The Red Door with our customers, and the local community’s support was fantastic.”

Having weathered the storm of lockdowns, Frances says they’re thrilled to be opening this summer.

“We missed the buzz of having customers on the premises. It was quiet without them.

“Our bookings are coming in fast. We’re very fortunate to have a wide range of dining options, from our spectacular outdoor terrace with views of Lough Swilly and the gardens, to the spacious dining rooms, as well as the cosy bar and reception rooms.

“We’re looking forward to a lively dining room and will be serving customer favourites like the Red Door Afternoon Tea and Gent’s Tea, as well as our famous Sunday lunches.”

A new head chef is leading the culinary team, Donegal native Paul Brady, ex head chef of Castle Grove Country House.

“Paul has a wealth of experience, and follows a top-to-toe cooking philosophy, with much of his menus being made up of wild ingredients showcasing the unique terroir of the north west of Ireland.”

The Red Door also serves as a popular spot for hosting all sorts of celebrations, and Frances says they are “delighted to once again host intimate indoor and outdoor civil wedding ceremonies and receptions”.

“We’re optimistic and look forward to delivering a warm Donegal welcome.”

thereddoor.ie

LUCINDA'S NOTICEBOARD

Marco Pierre White’s Donnybrook courtyard opens Wed-Sun from 1pm for “all day dining”. Walk-ins welcome. Sublime setting.

IG @mpw_donnybrook

Richard Corrigan describes Malcolm Starmer as a “phenomenal chef” who played a big part in the success of his former Michelin-starred Lindsay House in London. Starmer is now serving amazing lobster burgers, as well as crispy duck legs with potato and sage gratin et al to take away at The Pier Cafe in Tramore.

IG @pier_cafe_tramore

Saba and shopping, or shopping and Saba? Take your pick, but the fab Saba Street Kitchen is now open beside The White Company in Kildare Village every day, serving breakfast from 10am-11.30am, followed by their terrific Thai and Vietnamese specialties. Kung Fu noodles will wow the kids.

sabadublin.com

Seeking peace and quiet away from it all? The spanking new Abbey Guesthouse has just been opened by the Cistercian Order of Nuns at St Mary’s Abbey in the stunning location of Glencairn, near Lismore, Co Waterford, with five en suite single bedrooms, one double, and a guest refectory.

glencairnabbey.org

The big Twitterati excitement this week was hitting the booking portal for Chapter One By Mickael Viljanen, which opens on July 8. “Did you get a table?,” was the question on everyone’s lips. “Lunch in October,” bleated one. “Lunch in August,” boasted another. Too slow off the mark. Don’t worry guys, I’ll tell you all about it next month.

chapteronerestaurant.com

Tipperary’s newest market is The Village Market in picturesque Holycross Village every second Saturday, including Saturday June 26, from 1pm-3pm with food, crafts and fun.

IG @thevillagemarketholycross

Tell Lucinda how you’re fighting back:

info@lucindaosullivan.com

Twitter/Instagram

@lucindasireland

#FoodiesFightBack

#Tell Lucinda