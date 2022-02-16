We visited Ireland's Michelin Star award-winning restaurants - here's what our experts thought

The Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2022 is published today.

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin 1 and Liath by Damien Grey in Blackrock have both been newly awarded a two-star status in the Michelin Awards guide for 2022.

They are two of only five new ‘two star’ restaurants across Ireland and the UK on this year’s list.

They now join Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin and Aimsir in Celbridge, Co Kildare on the ‘two star’ list in Ireland.

This year, Glovers Alley in the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin 2 and Bastible in Dublin 8 were awarded a Michelin star, joining Ireland’s ‘one star’ list.

Ireland now has a total of 18 Michelin star restaurants.

Our food experts Kathy McGuinness and Lucinda O'Sullivan have visited each of these Michelin star winners - here are their thoughts.

Chapter One - Dublin (two stars)

No other restaurant in the country tops Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, raves Lucinda O’Sullivan. Chapter One will once again become the most difficult restaurant in the country in which to get your feet under the table.





Patrick Guilbaud - Dublin (two stars)

Dublin's long-standing two Michelin star restaurant never falters - writes Lucinda O'Sullivan - think ravioli of blue lobster and lacquered Challans duck breast

Aimsir - Kildare (two stars)

Aimsir at Home review: Michelin-grade meal kit delivers little mouthfuls of happiness, says Katy McGuinness. However eight courses of gourmet goodness from this Kildare restaurant — including delectable dollaghan and miniature doughnuts — come at a steep price

Liath - Dublin (two stars)

'Liath is probably the best eating bargain in the country... and it gets 10/10 from me,' writes Katy McGuinness. In the same way that the interior design has been refined, so too has the food, with some of the very best dishes from the H&G days re-imagined, stripped back, made even better.

Bastible - Dublin (one star)

Katy McGuinness accurately predicted that Michelin callers would be knocking on Bastible's door. 9/10 food, 8/10 ambience and 9/10 value.

Glovers Alley - Dublin (one star)

It's a basic tenet of life. Don't tell everyone how fantastic you are, wait for them to tell you… then bask modestly in the warm glow of approval. Glovers Alley occupies what was formerly Thornton's, on the second floor of the Fitzwilliam Hotel. Preceding the seven-course tasting menu are gorgeous snacks - tiny pastry cases filled with spring vegetables.

Variety Jones - Dublin (one star)

The flavours at the hot D8 spot Variety Jones are already near perfection. "I wouldn't want to sit at the first table by the door on a chilly night - but the food is nigh on perfect already. I can't wait to go back. I might even sit at the bar," Katy McGuinness.

Campagne - Kilkenny (one star)

Beautiful food, relaxed service, the magic of a long lunch on a Friday. The menu focuses on quality Irish produce and I reckoned, from previous visits, that there was little chance of encountering any over-challenging ingredients.

Lady Helen - Kilkenny (one star)

Set in one of the most beautiful estates in Ireland, the Michelin-starred Lady Helen at Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny, is a serene experience with exquisite cuisine.

House - Wicklow (one star)

A new team was appointed at The Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, which sees executive and head chefs Ian Doyle and Adam Kavanagh, both ex the two-star Oaxen Krog in Stockholm, bringing the restaurant forward with some fresh ideas. 6/10-course tasting menus,

Loam - Galway (one star)

Service was superb and, very quickly, our waiter arrived with an amuse bouche trio, says Lucinda O'Sullivan. "Dried slices of 'liver' looked like something that had been left in the oven all night by mistake - and, honestly, they didn't taste any better. Your granny would have binned them. A little squidge of what we were told was creamed squid on a crisp was pleasant," she adds.

Aniar - Galway (one star)

Galway restaurant Aniar champions the stunning food being produced in the west of Ireland, striving to make the journey from farm to fork as short as possible with stunning results. The restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star in 2013.

The Oak Room - Limerick (one star)

Head chef Michael Tweedie, in less than two years at the Oak Room's stove, pretty smartly achieved a Michelin star for JP McManus's exquisite Adare Manor.

Wild Honey Inn - Clare (one star)

Aidan McGrath is no novice - he had been head chef at the prestigious L'Escargot in London, as well as Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare and Doonbeg Golf Club. He and partner Kate Sweeney set about raising the notion of pub grub to something altogether more inspired, using ingredients sourced from the Burren and the Atlantic coast and were rewarded straight off with a Bib Gourmand.

Ichigo Ichie - Cork (one star)

A stellar tasting menu at Ireland’s first kaiseki restaurant. "It's a pleasure to watch the dexterous manipulation of fish and rice, the skilful use of knives that in other hands would result in serious injury," says McGuinness.

Bastion - Cork (one star)

Having been Ireland's gourmet capital for many years, Kinsale has a Michelin star as its crowning glory, says Lucinda O'Sullivan, who couldn't wait to sample Paul and Helen McDonald's Bastion

Chestnut - Cork (one star)

'This place died as a pub, and it had to reinvent itself." That's the note McGuinness made on the back of the menu at the end of our dinner at Chestnut in Ballydehob.

dede - Cork (one star)

Ahmet Dede, ex-The Greenhouse and Mews in Baltimore, West Cork, where he achieved a Michelin star, is now running the show at his own restaurant, down the road at The Custom House, creating the Turkish food of his childhood but in a contemporary style.