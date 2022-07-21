| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Warehouse Food Market & Café review: ‘We experience buyer’s remorse in not opting for the three-cheese toastie’

Our food critic can’t stay away from a warehouse wonderland of gastronomic treats in Dublin

Warehouse Food Market &amp; Café in Harold's Cross, Dublin. Picture: Owen Breslin Expand

Close

Warehouse Food Market &amp; Café in Harold's Cross, Dublin. Picture: Owen Breslin

Warehouse Food Market & Café in Harold's Cross, Dublin. Picture: Owen Breslin

Warehouse Food Market & Café in Harold's Cross, Dublin. Picture: Owen Breslin

Katy McGuinness

The pandemic changed the way many of us shop for food. One of the positives has been the resurgence of the neighbourhood grocer. In Dublin, the Arnold siblings’ Lennox Street Grocer in Portobello is now firmly established at the heart of its community, as is Marlowe & Co a little further west in The Tenters. Similar independent shops have popped up throughout Dublin and in towns all over Ireland, offering a shopping experience responsive to local needs. I hope they continue to thrive as they make running out to pick up something for dinner a joy rather than a chore.

At the start of 2020, Chris Chapman established weekl.ie, a delivery service designed to take the hassle out of grocery shopping for consumers who wanted to buy high-quality food products but didn’t have the time to trek around from butcher to grocer to fishmonger to cheese shop picking up an item here and an item there. Covid saw the demand for the service increase exponentially, and he needed to find a bigger premises. Eventually, he located a warehouse in Harold’s Cross that was large enough to be a retail shop as well and, because there was plenty of space, he put in a proper kitchen at one end. Now it’s a café, an event space, and a shop, and you can hire it out for private dinners if you ask nicely.

Most Watched

Privacy