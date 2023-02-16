Wa Sushi review: ‘Dublin’s sushi offering tends to the generic but this Galway spot serves the finest sashimi and nigiri I’ve eaten in Ireland’

Disappointingly, Dublin’s sushi offering tends to the generic. In Cork, Takashi Miyazaki’s two restaurants — the casual Miyazaki and the Michelin-starred Ichigo Ichie — both serve excellent Japanese food, though neither is a sushi restaurant per se. But in Galway, Yoshimi Hayakaw a’s unassuming Wa Sushi (formerly Wa Cafe) offers an authentic omakase (‘I’ll leave it up to you’) experience featuring the finest sashimi and nigiri I have eaten in Ireland. You’ll still find Wa Sushi in Galway’s Saturday market each week, and the restaurant has a regular menu with gyoza, salmon katsu rolls and the like. But the book-ahead omakase is truly special.

You can opt for either three-, six- or nine-course versions, priced at €50, €100 or €150 respectively. We choose nine, but both the three- and six-course options feature the undoubted star of the show: the sushi. (The six-course menu also includes the sashimi, a close second.)

We are the only customers at the counter, although the restaurant is busy with other customers. In winter, the meal starts with a warming, savoury chawanmushi, a wobbly egg custard with scallops, chicken thigh and roe. The second course is hassun, a selection of hyper-seasonal appetisers, each one to be eaten in a single bite, which changes from week to week. Today there’s a Kelly’s oyster with kimchi, ankimo (a funky dish of monkfish liver with ponzu. I like it, my daughter isn’t so sure), fermented kohlrabi, yasai (vegetables marinated in miso), and a delicious broth with sea herbs (sea purslane, fresh nori and sea radish) harvested by Hayakawa’s chef, Patrick Phillips.

Sashimi comprises slices of three pristine fish: wild sea bream, wild tuna and organic salmon from Clare Island, with a cucumber and wakame salad. The selection of fish for this purest of expressions depends on whatever is best that day at the fishmonger. Alongside, a little dish of pure soy sauce and a paste made from powdered Japanese wasabi, the colour a more vibrant, intense green than I am used to. This is the only stage during the meal at which you will get a dipping sauce, as the nigiri which follows is brushed with Wa’s own nikiri soy, a reduction of soy sauce, sake, kombu and katsuo umeboshi (smoked bonito flakes).

It’s a privilege to watch Phillips slice the fish from each rectangular block or neta, mould the rice and prepare each individual piece of nigiri for us by hand

The nigiri is beautiful to behold, and it’s a privilege to watch Phillips (or @paddyfilipino as I know him from Instagram) slice the fish from each rectangular block or neta, mould the rice and prepare each individual piece of nigiri for us by hand, talking us through every step along the way. There’s squid noodles seasoned with fresh yuzu juice; red bream; lean salmon; cured plaice aged between sheets of kombu seaweed using a technique called kobujimi, which gives white fish a more interesting taste and texture; and octopus massaged with salt for 40 minutes to tenderise it before being cooked in green tea so that the tannins activate the pigments in the skin to give it a more pleasing colour.

There are local clams steamed over sake and kombu, and two different preparations of tuna — one raw yellowfin simply brushed with nikiri, the other fish blanched by Phillips for a few seconds to give it a cooked edge before he marinates it in soy, sake and mirin. He cures scallops in a similar blend, and salts mackerel for ‘shime saba’ before submerging it in vinegar to take away any overly strong fishy taste. The final piece is richly fatty salmon belly blow-torched in front of us. When we think we are finished, there’s the offer of a repeat of whichever is our favourite — we both go for the unctuously delicious blow-torched salmon. “Most people do,” says Phillips.

We are now quite full, but still to come is a piece of grilled mackerel — saba shioyaki — which Phillips first marinates in shio koji to impart a mild flavour of sake before washing, seasoning with Achill sea salt, and barbecuing. And monkfish karaage (bite-sized pieces cut from a small loin, served alongside matcha sea salt for dipping), followed by miso broth made with five-year-old katsuo dashi, the very essence of umami.

A pre-dessert of frozen Yakult with Italian meringue and apple compote, a milk-chocolate mousse with tea, citrus and brown butter crumb, and petit fours follow. They are all good, but they are really not the point — the sushi is.

Hayakawa talks us through the sake pairing, which deserves another review all of its own. Suffice to say that saying all sake tastes the same is akin to saying all wine tastes the same; the subtleties of each are rather wonderful. Our bill, with one sake pairing (€65) and tea, comes to €365 before tip.