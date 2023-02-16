| 11.6°C Dublin

Wa Sushi review: ‘Dublin’s sushi offering tends to the generic but this Galway spot serves the finest sashimi and nigiri I’ve eaten in Ireland’

Our critic is seriously impressed by a ‘truly special’ omakase experience in the City of the Tribes

Yoshimi Hayakawa's Wa Sushi in Galway
Sashimi
Chawanamushi
Milk-chocolate mousse with tea, citrus and brown butter crumb
Nigiri

Yoshimi Hayakawa&rsquo;s Wa Sushi in Galway

Yoshimi Hayakawa’s Wa Sushi in Galway

Sashimi

Sashimi

Chawanamushi

Chawanamushi

Milk-chocolate mousse with tea, citrus and brown butter crumb

Milk-chocolate mousse with tea, citrus and brown butter crumb

Nigiri

Nigiri

Yoshimi Hayakawa’s Wa Sushi in Galway

Katy McGuinness

Disappointingly, Dublin’s sushi offering tends to the generic. In Cork, Takashi Miyazaki’s two restaurants — the casual Miyazaki and the Michelin-starred Ichigo Ichie — both serve excellent Japanese food, though neither is a sushi restaurant per se. But in Galway, Yoshimi Hayakaw a’s unassuming Wa Sushi (formerly Wa Cafe) offers an authentic omakase (‘I’ll leave it up to you’) experience featuring the finest sashimi and nigiri I have eaten in Ireland. You’ll still find Wa Sushi in Galway’s Saturday market each week, and the restaurant has a regular menu with gyoza, salmon katsu rolls and the like. But the book-ahead omakase is truly special.

You can opt for either three-, six- or nine-course versions, priced at €50, €100 or €150 respectively. We choose nine, but both the three- and six-course options feature the undoubted star of the show: the sushi. (The six-course menu also includes the sashimi, a close second.)

