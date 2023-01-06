| 8.3°C Dublin

Uno Mas review: ‘Plan ahead for payday and book in — you won’t regret it’

For her first review of 2023, our food critic pulls up a high stool at the counter of her Restaurant of the Year

Uno Mas was Katy McGuinness's Restaurant of the Year in 2022. Picture: Gerry Mooney Expand
Venison fazzoletti Expand
Mushrooms with slow-cooked egg, Jerusalem artichoke and chestnut Expand
Salt-baked celeriac with smoked ricotta, hazelnut, truffle and lovage oil Expand

Katy McGuinness

At this time of year, it’s traditional for the ‘new start’ features in newspapers to encourage moderation in alcohol consumption after the excesses of the festive season. One suggestion is that readers resolve to drink less but better-quality wine in the year ahead.

As the bills from Christmas start to land — keeping the house warm and cosy for visitors came at a price — there will be few amongst us not planning a quiet month, with fewer meals out. January is always a slow month for restaurants anyway, and over the next few weeks we will inevitably hear of more hospitality businesses that hung on to the end of 2022 but have now shut their doors for good.  

