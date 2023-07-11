Top of the chops: Kevin Arundel’s new Chophouse Sandymount hits the No.1 spot for Lucinda O’Sullivan

A meaty feast awaited our bon vivant in this newly opened restaurant in Dublin 4

‘Oh God, not you today,” Kevin Arundel said, having not noticed me initially as he greeted my friends Diarmuid and Steve upon our arrival at his latest venture, The Chophouse Sandymount, a couple of days after it opened in Dublin 4. There’s been lots of beefy talk of late, what with the UK chain Hawksmoor opening its doors here, which to me is a sort of posh Mickey D’s for the big boys, but all of that carnivorous chatter put me in the mood to try out Arundel’s most recent meaty offering.