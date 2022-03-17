Tír review: ‘Irishness and sustainability are the core values of this Baggot Street lunch spot’

I’m always surprised when people who profess to be animal lovers and get upset about puppy farming have no problem eating intensively reared pork and chicken, when they can afford not to. Free-range and outdoor-reared are more expensive, and while not without their nuances, they are a step in the right direction, although not choices possible for everyone. As the truism goes, don’t ask why the free-range chicken is so expensive, ask rather why the intensively reared bird is so cheap.

We know the majority of the chicken used in food service is not Irish. The chicken in the sandwiches you buy in petrol stations and supermarkets, and in the beloved chicken fillet roll from the deli — our national dish — may have originated as far away as Brazil or Thailand. That’s why food businesses which use Irish chicken make a big deal about it on their menus.

Free-range chicken and outdoor-reared pork tend to be the preserve of high-end restaurants, where price is less of an issue. Which is why it’s all the more impressive that sandwich shop Tír, which recently opened a second branch on Hatch Street, uses both.

And that’s not all. As well as free-range chicken from Feighcullen Farm in Co Kildare and ham from the happy outdoor porkers at Donabate Dexter Farm in north Co Dublin, which also supplies Tír’s beef, the bread comes from the Bretzel Bakery, and the vegetables are local too.

The distances travelled by these ingredients en route to your lunchtime sandwich are written on a board behind the counter in Baggot Street. The careful sourcing certainly merits the ‘Seasonal Irish Sandwiches’ tagline in the window, reflective of Tír’s core values of Irishness and sustainability.

But how about the sandwiches themselves — are they any good? Do they live up to Tír’s third core value of deliciousness?

Thankfully, the answer to that question is yes, and the offering has expanded beyond sandwiches to include bowls, for those who prefer not to eat a big hunk of bread at lunchtime, lest the need for an afternoon nap threaten to overwhelm. So now you can order your preferred combination of ingredients as either a bowl or a sandwich.

I order two sandwiches and two bowls from the daytime menu (Tír also serves breakfast, but closes at 3pm) and cover all the bases. It isn’t my first visit. I’ve become more than a little hooked on the chicken bowl (€9) in recent months, the combination of warm chicken with a winter slaw (creamy, crunchy and with a little kick of cider vinegar), stuffing, mayo, crisp lettuce and an excellent house-made fermented hot sauce a reward for ticking a dreary job off my to-do list. It’s a substantial salad, and one I like so much that, every time I’ve thought about trying something different, I’ve caved at the last minute.

A sandwich of smoked ham with Irish cheddar, sweet winter pickle and mustard mayo, with an inspired topping of ground pork crackling, turns out to be one of the tastiest I’ve eaten in a long time, the flavours and textures properly balanced as they would be in a dish in a restaurant. The bread is a soft ciabatta, the sandwich is huge, and it costs €9.

The smoke-roasted Dexter beef sandwich has the beautiful flavour of real smoke from the in-house smoker and features onion marmalade, cheddar, horseradish mayo and salt-and-vinegar crisps. The onion marmalade is overly sweet for my palate, and the crisps are rather lost as they have gone soft by the time I get the sandwich home, but it’s still good. At €10, this is the most expensive option.

And then there’s the vegetarian option, a bowl of honey-roasted celeriac (top vegetable!) and beetroot, with pickled mushrooms, cheese, greens, pink garlic mayo and a smattering of toasted pumpkin seeds. I’m not sure how this would fare in sandwich form but, as a feel-good seasonal salad, it’s mighty fine. It’s €8.50. Soup turns out to be parsnip — certainly seasonal but not my favourite. It could have done with more seasoning.

Now that the office workers are returning to their desks, Tír and other establishments which rely on that trade are coming back into their own. With food security and sustainability on all our minds, Tír deserves credit for sticking to its core values while keeping its prices on a par with other places catering to the same customer base and using less-good ingredients, proving that making provenance a priority is not solely the preserve of the upper end of the market. Lunch for four, plus a soup, costs €43. Extraordinary value.

Budget

Breakfast granola with yoghurt and seasonal compote is €3.75.

Blowout

A beef sandwich and large soup will cost €16.

The rating

8/10 food

8/10 ambience

10/10 value

26/30

Tír, 9 Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4; tirfood.ie