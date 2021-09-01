| 15°C Dublin

The Piglet review: what you can expect from the wine bar where Katherine Zappone texted Leo Varadkar about her special envoy job

The Piglet has landed in the limelight after it emerged Katherine Zappone was in the wine bar when sending text messages to Leo Varadkar about her special envoy job

Katy McGuinness

The increase in restaurant prices since reopening may have taken some by surprise, but makes perfect sense. Reduced capacity and the difficulties in hiring and retaining skilled staff are just two of the factors at play, and while none of us likes paying more, if we want our restaurants to source good ingredients and cook them with skill, rather than engage in a race to the bottom, that’s the way it’s going to be.

It may mean we eat out less frequently, and have fewer but better places in which to spend our money, but the last thing we need is an abundance of mediocre restaurants.

That said, there are still bargains to be found, one of which is the set lunch at Piglet, where you can have a very good two-course lunch for €19.50. (A similar menu is on offer in the evening, when the three-course dinner costs €35).

