The Piglet review: what you can expect from the wine bar where Katherine Zappone texted Leo Varadkar about her special envoy job

The increase in restaurant prices since reopening may have taken some by surprise, but makes perfect sense. Reduced capacity and the difficulties in hiring and retaining skilled staff are just two of the factors at play, and while none of us likes paying more, if we want our restaurants to source good ingredients and cook them with skill, rather than engage in a race to the bottom, that’s the way it’s going to be.

It may mean we eat out less frequently, and have fewer but better places in which to spend our money, but the last thing we need is an abundance of mediocre restaurants.

That said, there are still bargains to be found, one of which is the set lunch at Piglet, where you can have a very good two-course lunch for €19.50. (A similar menu is on offer in the evening, when the three-course dinner costs €35).

It’s the kind of pricing you simply can’t argue with, the kind it would be wonderful to see more of here.

When Piglet first opened, the dish that caught everyone’s imagination was the confit duck gizzards, and I think they have been on the menu ever since. So we order them as a snack and, while the vet who is one of my two guests declines (“It reminds me too much of work,” she says), they are quite delicious, swimming in a garlic butter and accompanied by little soldiers of toasted bread for dunking.

I opt for the three-course set menu while my two guests choose a couple of starters each, but our food ends up costing exactly the same per head — €25.

The prawns pil pil are another fixture of the menu at Piglet — the kitchen here takes an ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ approach, so don’t go expecting much in the way of seasonal variation — and as tasty as I remember them.

The whopper prawns are served detached from, but accompanied by, their heads, so you can suck or not as the mood takes you, awash in a soupy tomato sauce flavoured with garlic and piment d’espelette, under which is submerged a heft of home-made focaccia. There may only be three prawns, but this is a substantial, tasty dish that’s a real crowd-pleaser, though probably best not eaten while wearing a white shirt.

My friends both choose the caprese salad for the first of their starters on the basis that salads are healthy, although the half-ball of creamy, oozing mozzarella in the centre of the plate doesn’t look like anyone’s idea of a low-calorie diet dish. There are two types of tomatoes in peak summer condition, each sweet and tasting subtly different, anointed with basil oil. Is it a dish to blow you away with its creativity? Maybe not, but it tastes very lovely all the same.

One of my guests has the prawns for her second starter, the other chooses baby squid stuffed with tender stem broccoli and smoked lardo in a lemon and sesame dressing. I’m not convinced by the flavour combination here — the sesame strikes a bum note — and I can’t discern the smoked lardo in the mouthful I snaffle.

For me it’s the cacio e pepe, possibly my favourite pasta dish of all. The casarecce is fresh; the noodles have curled edges and a flavour-catching groove down the centre.

The sauce is ostensibly simple, but achieving the creamy alchemy of pecorino romano, starchy pasta water and a copious amount of black pepper is a skill that turns out to be more challenging than you’d think, as you’ll know if you’ve tried to make it at home. The size of the portion defeats me, but my inability to finish doesn’t mean that I found it in any way disappointing.

For pudding, we share a ‘classic’ tiramisu, the third of the three courses in my €25 lunch, which is very much as it should be.

At the time of writing, Piglet is open for outdoor dining only which suits me just fine — I nearly expired from the heat one summer evening a couple of years ago sitting indoors and upstairs at a table directly above the kitchen. So, if you didn’t manage to head off somewhere sunny over the summer, I’d recommend booking a table on the terrace on a Friday afternoon and celebrating having got this far with a long lunch, preferably accompanied by a deep dive into Piglet’s most excellent wine list.

We drink lots of sparkling water and (sadly) only two glasses of wine — a white I didn’t catch the name of for €8.75, and Martin and Anna Arndorfer’s delicious Zweigelt-Pinot Noir from Kamptal, Austria (€11.75), spicy and fruit forward, from the Weird Reds section of the list.

Our bill comes to €111.50 before service, which can’t be faulted.

Budget

The cacio e pepe is €15.

Blowout

In the evening, a three-course dinner for two, including côte de boeuf, will cost €100.

The rating

8/10 food

9/10 ambience

10/10 value

27/30