Space Jaru restaurant review: ‘The pricing at this cool Korean spot is refreshing — a big KFC burger will set you back just €13’

Our critic finds delicious fried chicken, soju tornados and good wines at palatable prices at this Dublin 8 gem

Space Jaru feels like a breath of fresh air. We’ve become so used to booking via an online widget, inputting our card details and worrying whether we’ll be penalised if some people don’t show up or plans change, that it’s positively refreshing to be able to pull up outside a restaurant on a Sunday at lunchtime, stick our heads around the door to see if they have a table and walk right in.