Reviewed: Lucinda O’Sullivan’s 20 best hotel and restaurant terraces for outdoor dining this summer

Al fresco dining is the essence of summer living, says our critic. Whether it’s on a buzzy city terrace, in a cool countryside courtyard or at a sublime seaview spot, here’s the ultimate list. Bring on the cocktails, seafood and people-watching galore!

Lucinda O'Sullivan

DUBLIN​