Since reviewing the late and unlamented Marq ette a few years back, I’ve done my best to avoid being hungry in Dublin Airport and putting myself at the mercy of its eating opportunities. But The Fallow sounded as if it might be different. The menu — a simple, straightforward offering scattered with the names of excellent Irish producers, including butcher Hugh Maguire, potato growers Ballymakenny, and mushroom maestros Garry hinch — sounded good. Perhaps the chance to showcase the best of Irish food to departing visitors had finally been seized?

At lunchtime on Thursday, the woman at the entrance hands me a menu and says I can sit at any empty table. She explains that I need to scan the QR code to order. She does not offer the option of ordering in person, which I later learn is an alternative. There are plenty of free tables, but most are covered with the detritus left by previous customers and stay that way for longer than they should. I walk almost to the back of the space near the kitchen before I find one that’s clear.

I’ve long been a fan of Maguire (his smoked black pudding is a brilliant product), and as one of the ‘signature’ dishes is The Stag Burger, described as ‘Hugh Maguire Irish beef and Guinness burger, streaky bacon, Milleens smoked cheese and braised sticky onions in a potato brioche bun served with rosemary and sea salt skin-on fries and rainbow slaw’ that’s what I order.

I reckon that, for €19.95, it’s going to be great. I order a glass of red wine to go with it. And add 15pc service.

And I wait. And wait. Fifteen minutes later, a young man arrives with a tray of two pints and two glasses of white wine and makes to unload them at my table. I tell him this is not what I have ordered, and he takes them away again.

“If you drank all those, you’d miss your flight,” says the woman at the next table.

The burger is dry rather than juicy and the dreary fries are cold. The ‘slaw’ is a penitential pile of undressed, shredded, raw vegetables

Another stretch of time passes. I waylay a couple of members of staff but no one seems to be able to tell me when my food is coming. Eventually, about 40 minutes after I’ve ordered, someone shows up with my burger. It looks sad, rather than the magnificent creation described. The flavour is fine, but the burger is dry rather than juicy and the dreary fries are cold. The ‘slaw’ is a penitential pile of undressed, shredded, raw vegetables. The fries turn out not to be made with Ballymakenny potatoes as the varieties vary seasonally. (Apparently, Ballymakenny potatoes are used in a smoked haddock dish, which is not on the menu on the day of my visit, which begs the question as to the namecheck.)

By the time I’ve finished eating the burger — I don’t bother with the rest — it’s time to head to the gate. My glass of wine still hasn’t appeared. It takes another 10 or 15 minutes for the right person with the card machine to come and process a refund.

A few days later, I get in touch with the DAA and they put me in touch with SSP, the operator of The Fallow. (The Group CEO of SSP is Patrick Coveney, formerly of Greencore.) SSP is, managing director Simon Davidson tells me, “a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges, and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations, and other leisure locations … the biggest food and beverage provider in travel locations in the UK and Ireland. All of SSP’s Irish operations are located within Dublin Airport, where SSP operates several units ...”

Davidson explains that the menu at The Fallow was developed by the SSP culinary team led by SSP’s head of product development.

“Using local ingredients and working with Irish producers and suppliers was central to the development of the menu. We work with partners such as La Rousse Foods and Hugh Maguire … who are able to source from local farms and producers from across Ireland … [so] we can trace each ingredient from farm to fork.”

I ask Davidson about the issues I experienced with the ordering system. This was his response: “Our teams are conducting ongoing work to improve the infrastructure that supports the processing and payment systems at The Fallow. Some issues with the system occurred on and off for a week but are now fully resolved.”

So there you have it. If any of you lovely readers happen to fancy your chances, will you please let me know how you get on? In the meantime, I’ll be following the example of the family I spotted tucking into delicious homemade sandwiches wrapped in tinfoil.

Budget

A ‘grains and greens’ salad will set you back €12.95.

Blowout

Stag burgers and chocolate ganache pudding for two comes to €53.80 before drinks or service.

The rating

5/10 food

3/10 ambience

5/10 value

13/30

The Fallow, Terminal 2, Dublin Airport, Swords, Co Dublin

dublinairport.com