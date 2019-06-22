Restaurant review: 'The neighbourhood restaurant that everyone would like to have just around the corner'

So, if there's an independent restaurant that you like, the time to show it some love is now, rather than letting cynical, formulaic establishments serving mediocre (I'm being charitable) food continue to get away with it. I don't want to eat in those places any more than I do in an Irish outpost of a UK chain that sources all its ingredients from outside the country; I prefer to support restaurants with a heart that in turn support Irish farmers and growers. You should think about doing the same so that you have nothing to blame yourself for when the place around the corner that you liked but hadn't actually spent any money in for a year suddenly closes its doors.

Circa is a new independent restaurant in Terenure, and occupies a space that I last visited for a truffle tasting menu - the decadence! - when it was Belaggio. I don't know any of the people behind the new restaurant, but am aware that it is a joint enterprise between friends with years of experience both in the kitchen and front of house who have put their savings into the venture; the menu lists some good suppliers including vegetable man Seán Hussey and Niall Sabongi's Sustainable Seafood Ireland.

We arrive on Friday evening and are promptly shown to the worst table in the house, at the back by the loo, a good indication that as much as I don't know the people behind Circa, they don't know me either. But a polite request for a nicer spot at the front is accommodated without fuss.

The menu changes each month and so should be still the same as the one that we enjoyed. The dish that we all wanted was the buttermilk fried rabbit, served with a pea and bacon lettuce fricassee and tarragon mayo. Buttermilk is a great tenderiser and the rabbit here - farmed rather than wild, so with a gentle rather than game-y flavour - is moist; its batter light. The textures are spot on - I'm reminded how much I like tarragon. A twist on the classic dish of roast scallop with cauliflower, boudin noir (we're in Ireland, lads, shouldn't this be called black pudding?) and golden raisin is good without being exciting; a super-fresh tuna tartare with seaweed vinegar, smoked avocado, yuzu and radish could have taken a fraction more citrus. White asparagus with lardo butter (yum), aged Parmesan and hazelnut, topped with a generous flurry of summer truffle, is properly tasty.

Rump of Curragh lamb with smoked aubergine, croquettes of lamb breast, marinated chickpeas and Velvet Cloud sheep's milk yogurt is a beautifully put-together plate that's full of flavour. Pressed pig's belly - a fine tranche (all the portions here are bigger than they would be in the city centre, just a couple of kilometres down the road) with purées of celeriac and burnt apple, confit potato and rainbow chard - looks over-fatty but eats well. The only dud dish is my ray wing, the combination of meaty wing, morels and asparagus almost scuppered by an over-salted sauce that I have to scrape off. I should have sent it back. Sides of confit pink fir apple potatoes with wild garlic mayonnaise, broccoli with smoked almond pesto and Parmesan and creamed leeks with hazelnuts are all excellent.

We finish with two joyous puddings: angostura-scented rhubarb with strawberries, sweet cultured cream and meringue - a sort-of upmarket Eton Mess - and chocolate crémeux with peanut praline and salted banana ice cream. The bill for four, with one delicious bottle of the A2 2016 from Anima Negra in Mallorca (€50), two glasses of wine, soft drinks and water, comes to a fair €272 before tip.

The rating

8/10 food

9/10 ambience

8/10 value

25/30

ON A BUDGET

A vegetarian could have two courses for €31.

ON A BLOW OUT

Scallops, lamb, sides and pudding for two will be €110 before drinks or service.

THE HIGH POINT

The neighbourhood restaurant that everyone would like to have just around the corner.

THE LOW POINT

The over-salted sauce on the ray wing, which I'm going to file under 'benefit of the doubt' and put down to a one-off human error.

Weekend Magazine