Restaurant review: No rose-tinted glasses required at 777 for this triumphantly tasty return to eating out 

Restaurant Review: 777 16 South Great George’s Street, Dublin 2, www.777.ie

777 on Dublin's South Great George&rsquo;s Street Expand
777&rsquo;s outdoor space seats around 50 people, in comfort and warmth, protected from the elements Expand

Katy McGuinness

“Do you think they could serve up any old muck tonight and you’d love it?” asks my guest. He’s got a point. I’m so thrilled to be out in an actual restaurant that my critical faculties – and the knife I keep honed and ready to twist when provoked – are in danger of being abandoned.

It’s strangely emotional too, something I hadn’t expected. There have been times this year when I wondered if perhaps I didn’t prefer a life of Netflix and knitting in front of the fire to one of going out and socialising, but I know now that was a defence mechanism. Because I couldn’t go to restaurants for so long I convinced myself I could do without them. Not a chance. Sitting in a busy restaurant surrounded by people having a good time and staff who are clearly delighted to be back at work is all the convincing I need that life is – praise be – inching back to normal.

777 (call it ‘triple seven’ rather than ‘seven seven seven’) was one of the first restaurants to open for bookings when the return of outdoor dining was announced last month and in my giddy excitement to nab a table for opening night and pay the €20pp deposit on my phone while doing the grocery shopping, I made the rookie mistake of booking under my own name. In truth, I don’t think it made one whit of a difference – there wasn’t any special treatment, rather the same friendly service and good food that everyone around us was enjoying.

