Restaurant review: No rose-tinted glasses required at 777 for this triumphantly tasty return to eating out 

“Do you think they could serve up any old muck tonight and you’d love it?” asks my guest. He’s got a point. I’m so thrilled to be out in an actual restaurant that my critical faculties – and the knife I keep honed and ready to twist when provoked – are in danger of being abandoned.

It’s strangely emotional too, something I hadn’t expected. There have been times this year when I wondered if perhaps I didn’t prefer a life of Netflix and knitting in front of the fire to one of going out and socialising, but I know now that was a defence mechanism. Because I couldn’t go to restaurants for so long I convinced myself I could do without them. Not a chance. Sitting in a busy restaurant surrounded by people having a good time and staff who are clearly delighted to be back at work is all the convincing I need that life is – praise be – inching back to normal.

777 (call it ‘triple seven’ rather than ‘seven seven seven’) was one of the first restaurants to open for bookings when the return of outdoor dining was announced last month and in my giddy excitement to nab a table for opening night and pay the €20pp deposit on my phone while doing the grocery shopping, I made the rookie mistake of booking under my own name. In truth, I don’t think it made one whit of a difference – there wasn’t any special treatment, rather the same friendly service and good food that everyone around us was enjoying.

777's swanky new outdoor space – Afuera, meaning 'outside' in Spanish – is located in a service yard/car park to the rear, which you access via the restaurant. It seats around 50 people, in comfort and warmth, protected from the elements. I'm happy with the levels of ventilation and mask-wearing. A shiny Airstream functions as the bar, and judging by the proliferation of its logo, tequila brand Don Julio has covered some of what must have been a hefty budget. It looks to be an outdoor dining situation that's here to stay, rather than a short-term fix to be done away with when indoor dining returns next month. The portable loos are smart too. 777 is of course margarita central, and never more so than on Margarita Monday, when you can order two for €16. Would we care to start with a couple? We would. I like the way the rim of the glass is half salted and half not, and I like what's inside it too. Expand Close 777's outdoor space seats around 50 people, in comfort and warmth, protected from the elements / Facebook

Whatsapp 777’s outdoor space seats around 50 people, in comfort and warmth, protected from the elements From the botanas – snacks – section of the menu we begin with oyster shots in a well-judged orange and habanero juice, light and fresh, with the crunch of micro coriander to be fished out from the shot glass at the end. Chicharron – fried pork skin, puffed and crunchy – comes with a tomato-based salsa roja with a subtle kick, while a salad of fresh goat’s cheese – queso de cabra – with peas, courgettes, asparagus, ancho crumb and salsa verde, is pleasant but bland, and could do with a few more tortilla chips. (There are three.) The next section of the menu features taquitos and tostadas and, with two in each serving, these are ideal for sharing. Birria went viral on TikTok during the pandemic, maybe not quite as much as that feta pasta, but not far off. Traditionally made with goat, the 777 version features slow-cooked, fall-apart lamb in a double-layered crisp taco with a small side of chopped raw onions and coriander and a rich consommé for dipping. The flavours from the slow braising with ancho chillies and spices are outstanding, and the gravy luscious enough to warrant drinking from the bowl. Tuna sashimi tostadas are a 777 menu staple featuring pickled cucumber, chipotle mayo and crisp shallots, and, really, what’s not to like about all that crunch and freshness? There’s a reason certain dishes are never allowed to be taken off a menu. On the recommendation of a friend at another table we add on another tostada, the base of toasted tortilla topped with melting aubergine, guacamole, salsa macha – spicy and nutty – and cheese. It’s excellent. From the wood-fired grill section we order the Iberico pork secreto – a cut replete with intramuscular fat that melts during cooking and imparts buckets of flavour. With grilled fig, chimichurri, and padron ensalada (none of them super-hot, thankfully) this is a properly tasty, beautifully composed dish. Alongside, patatas fritas with garlic and manchego, the potatoes cut small and cooked crunchy, and perhaps my favourite dish of the night, elotes – charred corn on the cob with pasilla chilli and grated cheese that’s one of the classic street food dishes of Mexico. We share a dessert (the only one on the menu, aside from sorbet) – a corn pudding with coconut sorbet which we find too sweet. Our bill comes to €169 (yes, we did have more margaritas) and we leave a big cash tip because our server has been great and we are so happy to be out. And even allowing for rose-tinted, first-night glasses, the food and atmosphere at 777 make it somewhere I’ll be returning to very soon. Bargain Snacks start at €4, and taquitos and tostadas from €11. Blow Out All those small plates mount up. And so do the margaritas. Rating Food – 8 Ambience – 10 Value – 8 26/30