Restaurant review: Davy Byrnes's pub grub is a classy affair

The terrace outside Davy Byrnes is looking distinctly Parisian on a chilly Saturday afternoon, with bistro chairs arranged around well-spaced tables covered in white linen cloths. The flower-sellers are back on the corner, it's dry and there are heaters. We're here for an early lunch and couldn't be happier. Even if the food isn't up to much, we say, the people-watching will make up for it.

Davy Byrnes is the 'moral pub' where Leopold Bloom partakes of a Gorgonzola sandwich and glass of Burgundy. I haven't eaten here for years, but people have been telling me the food under new chef Franco Rodriguez has gone up a few notches since a change of ownership last year. A few nights before, I'd passed by on the way home from dinner somewhere else and seen customers wrapped up in tweed coats tucking into what looked to be excellent fish and chips.

Davy Byrnes' new owners - Bill and Ita Dempsey - had been regular customers for years. Neither had ever been involved in a pub before - Bill made his money in electronics and medical devices - "but we liked going to them" says Ita, who runs front of house with warm and efficient hospitality.

The nearest thing to a sandwich, with "the feety savour of green cheese", is the deep-fried Gorgonzola with poached pears on the 'bar bites' section of the menu. Three substantial cubes of salty molten cheese justify the magic €9 price tag, as do crispy crubeens, croquettes of soft trotter meat with a sauce gribiche of chopped hard-boiled egg, mustard and mayonnaise.

A classic prawn cocktail is old school, a reminder why often it's best to leave a dish well enough alone. The prawns are fresh, the Marie Rose sauce has a piquant tang and the shredded baby gem lettuce is crisp. A few pearls of Goatsbridge trout caviar on top are a nice touch, adding an extra dimension with their saline pop. Crab caught off Lambay Island is amongst the best there is - it's what Gaz Smith serves at the seafood mecca of the southside, Michael's in Mount Merrion - cooked and processed (but not pasteurised) in small batches within hours of landing. Here, the claws come with garlic butter and Guinness brown bread. It's another classic, and for good reason.

I haven't seen Sneem black pudding on a Dublin menu before, but the cult product, which comes as a square cake rather than in the more usual cylinder, is made with fresh blood by butchers Kieran Burns and Peter O'Sullivan, and has had PGI status since last year. Here, it's served with charred tomatoes, apple chutney and melting lyonnaise onions - a great combination.

A special of tasty lamb rump with shiitake mushrooms and barley comes on an unannounced bed of pomme purée that's at least 50pc butter. It's a hearty dish packed with real umami flavour. A beef and Guinness pie with an all-butter puff pastry lid is more rib-sticking stuff. In a good way.

Excellent smoked salmon from Burren Smokehouse is the centrepiece of an open sandwich with horseradish crème fraîche, pickled cucumber and capers. And yes, the beef-dripping chips are great too. Our time slot has elapsed by the time it comes to pudding, but the sticky toffee puddings and warm chocolate brownies that we see en route to other tables look to be on the money too.

The Dempseys have spent much of the last 14 years in New York and there's something of the best Irish bars in that city about Davy Byrnes, a low-key classy operation that keeps things simple - nothing frozen, nothing processed, no microwave.

Even when the restaurants are back open, I will be hoping for a table on the outdoor terrace as I can't imagine anywhere I'd rather sit coming up to Christmas, watching the world go by.

We drink a good 2018 Beaujolais Villages from the house of Louis Jadot, well-priced at €32.95, from a list that could be longer and more interesting. The bill for three with a glass of Pino Grigio comes to €168.80.

THE RATING

9/10 food

10/10 ambience

9/10 value

28/30

ON A BUDGET

A toasted sandwich - ham, Dubliner cheese, tomato and onion - on sourdough costs €9.50.

ON A BLOWOUT

Bar bites, Sneem black pudding, the seafood platter and cheese for two will cost €124 before drinks or service.

THE HIGH POINT

Excellent pub food and exemplary hospitality in a re-born Dublin institution a stone's throw from Grafton Street.

THE LOW POINT

We'd have been happy to spend the rest of the afternoon outside Davy Byrnes but our allotted time slot rolled around quicker than we would have liked.

Weekend Magazine