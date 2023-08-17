Okky restaurant review: ‘The bill for three comes to €69.45, making this one of the best value meals I’ve had anywhere’​

Tasty Japanese street food at casual Aungier Street spot wins our critic over

These days, by the time you factor in minimum orders, wine and tip, you can expect to spend €100 a head for dinner in a decent restaurant in Ireland. As we return gloomily from holidays in sunnier, less water-logged places where we’ve enjoyed great food and wine for far less, it’s a figure that’s hard to swallow, despite the multiplicity of factors to which restaurateurs point by way of justification. Yes, wages and other costs are higher here, but the spectre of rip-off Ireland is always lurking.