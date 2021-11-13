O’Donoghue Public House review: ‘This is no pile-it-high pub carvery. Depending on your point of view, this is either a good or a bad thing’

It’s just after midday on a filthy wet Sunday in Killarney, and we’re the first customers of the day in the newly refurbished O’Donoghue Public House, adjoining the Killarney Park Hotel on College Street. There’s live music later in the afternoon but, for now, it’s just us, unless you count the steady stream of dripping locals coming in to have a goo.

I don’t think I was ever here before, but I’m imagining that the pub looked pretty different before it got the full Press Up makeover as part of a generational handover of the business. (Not that O’Donoghue has anything to do with Press Up, but the hospitality group is associated with a certain — how do I put it? — no-holds-barred approach to the interior design of its restaurants, with ne’er a decorative hair out of place.)

Anyway, it looks as if everyone sticking their heads around the door is impressed with the polished wood panelling, the marble table tops, the flattering low lighting, the cosy snugs, and the cabinets filled with ephemera. As well they might.

They do not, however, seem quite as sold on the menu. One woman inquiring as to the roast meat of the day is told it’s no longer on the menu. Another scans the menu and wonders where the brunch dishes are, before turning on her heel. In fairness, there are homemade sausage rolls for a fiver, and breakfast butties (bacon, sausage, Sneem black pudding and fried egg in a Belfast bap) or ham and cheese toasties for €11, but this is no pile-it-high pub carvery.

Depending on your point of view, this is either a good or a bad thing, but it’s clear that O’Donoghue is after the premium market in Killarney, a town with more than 10,000 hotel bedrooms and which, in 2017, attracted 1.1 million visitors, many of them from the US.

After one recent bad experience at another establishment, it’s great to see the vigilance of the staff here in terms of mask-wearing, checking Covid certs and gently reminding customers to put their masks back on when moving around.

We share two starters between three. The producer of the smoked salmon isn’t identified, which is a pity, but it’s good quality and, rather than coming with the traditional soda bread you’d expect in a pub, it’s accompanied by buckwheat blinis, crème fraîche and trout’s roe, which I’m assuming comes from Goatsbridge in Co Kilkenny. These elements bring it a few notches up the sophistication scale and to a price of €13. Pan-fried garlic shrimp in a rich lemon and white wine cream sauce with capers and parsley are delicious too but, again, there’s no provenance information.

My late father-in-law, Jimmy, was a great man for a mixed grill, and he identified as a Kerryman, even though he left the county as a small child, so there’s no way my husband is ordering anything other than the Kerry Mixed Grill (€29) — a meat fest of a plate, featuring a small fillet steak, a lamb cutlet, a sausage, a rasher of smoked bacon, liver, tomato and mushroom. The highlight is a fine tranche of Sneem black pudding, a cake-style, tray-baked pudding made with fresh blood, produced by local butchers Peter O’Sullivan and Kieran Burns, and awarded coveted PGI status in 2019. The pudding has a cult following for good reason. The steak and cutlet are both well done — we’d have preferred medium-rare but perhaps that goes against mixed grill protocol — and the other elements are old school, which means the lamb’s liver is as you remember it from childhood rather than tender calf’s liver.

The OD burger is a good one, the patty accompanied by an abundance of cheddar, bacon, burger sauce and organic leaves; the skin-on chips deserve a B plus. Fish and chips features hake in an excellent, crisp, Killarney Blonde beer batter with tartare sauce, mushy peas and hand-cut chips, which are different to the ones that come with the burger and could have done with a little longer in the fryer.

For pudding, it has to be Mai’s trifle, named for the matriarch of the O’Donoghue family who died earlier this year at the age of 103 and whose recipe this is. It’s a nice touch, but while the trifle scores high on the nostalgia stakes — custard, jelly, fruit cocktail, whipped cream and sponge — if you’re a fan of a boozy version, you may feel disappointed.

With an over-sweet margarita, a glass of Albariño, a soft drink and a couple of coffees, the bill for three comes to €129.20 before service. The staff are friendly, engaged and well-trained, and it seems that Killarney has itself a class act.

Budget

Soup and a toastie with chips will set you back €17.50.

Blowout

Buffalo milk burrata salad, the mixed grill and cheese for two costs €112

The rating

8/10 food

1 /1 ambience

8/10 value

26/30

O’Donoghue Public House, College Street, Killarney, Co Kerry, odonoghuekillarney.com

Read More



