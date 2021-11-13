| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O’Donoghue Public House review: ‘This is no pile-it-high pub carvery. Depending on your point of view, this is either a good or a bad thing’

With friendly staff and sophisticated food, this new-look establishment in Killarney is a class act

The refurbished interior of O&rsquo;Donoghue Public House in Killarney Expand

Close

The refurbished interior of O&rsquo;Donoghue Public House in Killarney

The refurbished interior of O’Donoghue Public House in Killarney

The refurbished interior of O’Donoghue Public House in Killarney

Katy McGuinness

It’s just after midday on a filthy wet Sunday in Killarney, and we’re the first customers of the day in the newly refurbished O’Donoghue Public House, adjoining the Killarney Park Hotel on College Street. There’s live music later in the afternoon but, for now, it’s just us, unless you count the steady stream of dripping locals coming in to have a goo.

I don’t think I was ever here before, but I’m imagining that the pub looked pretty different before it got the full Press Up makeover as part of a generational handover of the business. (Not that O’Donoghue has anything to do with Press Up, but the hospitality group is associated with a certain — how do I put it? — no-holds-barred approach to the interior design of its restaurants, with ne’er a decorative hair out of place.)

Most Watched

Privacy