Nan restaurant review: ‘I don’t recall seeing soup dumplings on many menus in Ireland before so I was properly excited – here’s how it turned out’

Our food critic visits a sophisticated new Chinese offering something different in Dublin

Nan Chinese on Dublin's Stephen Street Lower. Picture: Mark Condren

Nan Chinese on Dublin's Stephen Street Lower. Picture: Mark Condren

Katy McGuinness

If you’ve ever taken a wander through your local Asian supermarket and studied the contents of the freezer cabinets, you’ll have figured out that some restaurants take the easy way out when it comes to staple menu items such as dumplings. Rather than make their own from scratch — a labour-intensive though rewarding process — they buy them in.

In fairness, some of these are pretty good. In my house, we have a fondness for the kimchi-filled ones which make a speedy supper; there are always a couple of bags of them in the freezer which can be on the table in little more than the time it takes to make a quick black vinegar-based dipping sauce to serve alongside. They are not, however, a match for dumplings made by hand.

