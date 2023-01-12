Nan restaurant review: ‘I don’t recall seeing soup dumplings on many menus in Ireland before so I was properly excited – here’s how it turned out’

If you’ve ever taken a wander through your local Asian supermarket and studied the contents of the freezer cabinets, you’ll have figured out that some restaurants take the easy way out when it comes to staple menu items such as dumplings. Rather than make their own from scratch — a labour-intensive though rewarding process — they buy them in.

In fairness, some of these are pretty good. In my house, we have a fondness for the kimchi-filled ones which make a speedy supper; there are always a couple of bags of them in the freezer which can be on the table in little more than the time it takes to make a quick black vinegar-based dipping sauce to serve alongside. They are not, however, a match for dumplings made by hand.

Making your own dumplings is not that difficult. You can buy pre-made wrappers, choose to use better quality meat, and tweak the flavours and spicing of the filling to your liking. But soup dumplings or xiaolongbao are a whole other matter. Most often associated with Shanghai, these steamed dumplings consist of a thin, pleated wrapper encasing a seasoned filling (traditionally pork, sometimes a combination of pork and crab) and a hot soup.

Nan uses some good suppliers — the Andarl Farm pork, while not free-range, comes from outdoor pigs, and the chicken is all free-range

The big question is, of course: how do you get the soup inside the dumpling? The answer is that you create a gelatinous pork stock from skin and neck bones and create a solid jelly. You combine this with the filling and wrap the dumpling wrapper around it using 18 pleats to form a squat parcel. (The shape reminds me of Dick Whittington’s belongings tied up in a piece of cloth attached to his stick as he heads to London to seek his fortune.) When steamed, the stock liquifies into hot soup. You eat the dumpling by placing it in a soup spoon, piercing a hole in the wrapper with either your chopstick or your teeth, and slurping out the liquid before biting into the dumpling.

Expand Close Pork xiaolongbao / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pork xiaolongbao

Xiaolongbao are something of a cult. In New York, chowhounds trek from Bayside to Flushing to Forest Hills in search of the definitive version. I don’t recall seeing them on many menus in Ireland before so I’m properly excited when I see photos of what look to be perfect soup dumplings on Nan’s social media in the lead up to the restaurant’s opening late last year. Although they are one of the first items listed on the menu when we turn up for an early Sunday dinner, perhaps the kitchen is still finding its feet, because the dumplings, made to order using imported flour from China, don’t arrive at the table until after our main courses. They are, however, worth the wait: beautifully constructed, the fillings — pork, and pork with Irish crab — delicately flavoured.

Not everything else is as good. Prawn and bamboo shoot dumplings are tasty enough thanks to the vinegar-based sauce. But the Nanjing salted duck — an authentic traditional recipe — served cold on the bone is an unattractive grey colour, and we find it challenging. We want to order the Clew Bay whelk stir fry with XO sauce but it’s not available, and neither are any of the lobster dishes, so we go for wok-fried tiger prawns with Longjing tea leaves, which turns out to be devoid of flavour thanks to the use of frozen prawns. Our favourite dish is the steamed scallops with garlic and vermicelli, five of them served in the shell for €26; I would go back for these in a heartbeat. Crispy chicken, Kung Po-style, is pleasant, but the clay-pot green beans with minced pork are exceptional (better, dare I say it, than M&L’s), the beans finely sliced, the pork deliciously, tongue-tinglingly hot. Braised Chinese long cabbage with dried scallops is curiously bland and also curiously expensive at €22 given the size of the portion (I’m told this is because of the length of time it takes to make the stock in which the cabbage is braised. The scallops also go through a drying process which reduces the size but apparently increases the flavour). Scallion oil noodles with crispy pork skin at €10 for a small portion are similarly pricey, though very good.

Expand Close Steamed scallops with garlic and vermicelli / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Steamed scallops with garlic and vermicelli

We finish with a large bowl of pumpkin and sweet wine soup with sesame rice balls, delicious little dumplings to compete over, dredging the bowl. A plain cheesecake is good.

Nan uses some good suppliers — the Andarl Farm pork, while not free-range, comes from outdoor pigs, and the chicken is all free-range. The interior is sophisticated and elegant and the staff lovely. Head chef Ji Shenglin hails from Nanjin in the Jiangsu province in Southern China, a region that specialises in the Huaiyang cuisine showcased at Nan. While Ireland has traditionally had Szechuan and Cantonese restaurants, at Nan, the owners, who are also behind Little Dumpling and Hakkahan, are bringing something new to Dublin.

With three Tsingtao beers and three soft drinks, the bill for six comes to €272.50 before service.

Budget

Prawn and bamboo shoot dumplings followed by Kung Po-style crispy chicken and rice costs €33.

Blowout

Three courses for two with sides could cost over €100 before drinks or service.

The rating

8/10 food

8/10 ambience

8/10 value

24/30

Nan, Drury Hall, Stephen Street Lower, Dublin D02 NW62, nanchinese.ie