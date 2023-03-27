Michelin Awards – Terre restaurant review: ‘Was our €778 dinner bill worth it?’

This review was initially published on February 9th, 2023, and again after Terre was announced as a new Michelin star restaurant on March 27th, 2023.

I don’t know whether Vincent Crepel is a believer in manifesting, but the display of his personal collection of Michelin Guides in the dramatically lit preservation corridor of Terre restaurant is surely a statement of intent. You pass through en route from pre-dinner drinks in the (curiously frumpy, given what lies ahead) salon — ‘The start of your journey!’ the restaurant manager tells us excitedly — to the dimly lit open kitchen, where the air smells tantalisingly of smoke.