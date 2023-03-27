Michelin Awards 2023 – Dede restaurant review: In Cork, Ahmet Dede’s fusion cuisine ‘is as unique as it is tantalising’

This review was initially published on June 5th, 2022, and again after Dede gained its second Michelin Star on March 27th, 2023.

In the 1960s, Youen Jacob, a young Breton, sailed into to the West Cork village of Baltimore, liked what he saw, and stayed to create one of the best-known seafood restaurants in the country, Chez Youen. It was a favourite with Francophile Charlie Haughey, who would sweep into the harbour on his yacht, Celtic Mist, for lobster and Dom P lunches. Neither man is with us now, but Youen Junior, and his wife Kate, have the The Lookout and La Jolie Brise restaurants, and the fab Waterfront Hotel.