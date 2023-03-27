Michelin Awards 2023 – Dede restaurant review: In Cork, Ahmet Dede’s fusion cuisine ‘is as unique as it is tantalising’

In the 1960s, Youen Jacob, a young Breton, sailed into to the West Cork village of Baltimore, liked what he saw, and stayed to create one of the best-known seafood restaurants in the country, Chez Youen. It was a favourite with Francophile Charlie Haughey, who would sweep into the harbour on his yacht, Celtic Mist, for lobster and Dom P lunches. Neither man is with us now, but Youen Junior, and his wife Kate, have the The Lookout and La Jolie Brise restaurants, and the fab Waterfront Hotel.

Flash forward to 2017 and another adventurous young man arrives in Baltimore to make his foodie mark, this time coming from Turkey. Ahmet Dede was born in Ankara but moved to Kusadasi on the Aegean coast at the age of 10, where he helped in his uncle Ali’s restaurant during the school holidays.

Expand Close Langoustine, asparagus salad, smoked creme fraiche, spiced consommé; breads; steamed cheese soufflé, buttermilk, split pea, almond, fermented chilli oil. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Langoustine, asparagus salad, smoked creme fraiche, spiced consommé; breads; steamed cheese soufflé, buttermilk, split pea, almond, fermented chilli oil.

Arriving to Ireland in 2009, he enrolled in a FÁS course where he met JJ Healy of CIT who spotted his abilities and encouraged him to join a culinary arts programme at DIT.

Read More

Following stints at Michelin-starred restaurants Chapter One, Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, The Greenhouse, &moshik in Amsterdam, and Maaemo in Norway, Dede took up the position of head chef at Mews in Baltimore, which had been making waves. Indeed, having heard someone gush that “the food was so amazing, she cried”, I went to visit and found it delightful. It was very much a Scandi-meets-Irish experience, which can be artful but bland. A Michelin star appeared but Mews didn’t reopen in 2020.

Ahmet then teamed up with the charming Maria Archer at The Customs House, where he has soared to new heights, taking the spice palate of his homeland and interpreting it with West Cork’s wild and wonderful produce to create a fusion cuisine that is as unique as it is tantalising.

Unable to find nearby accommodation for dinner the night before, we wheeled up for Saturday lunch. The experience, at €75, offering a choice in each of the five courses, was perfect. Between us, we were able to try 10 different plates. The room is contemporary, cool and serene, but being gloriously sunny, we sat out on the sizeable terrace.

We kicked off with some exquisite ‘snacks’, including a pop-in-the-mouth mini sandwich of scalloped mushroom biscuit holding creamed Coolea cheese with pickled onion, topped with a vibrant scalloped paprika crisp.

Expand Close Walsh’s beef, wild garlic, spiced potato, carrot, wasabi / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Walsh’s beef, wild garlic, spiced potato, carrot, wasabi





Everyone loves a dumpling nowadays, manti is the Turkish version, and this was a manti with bells on, filled with brown crabmeat, sitting in a lobster bisque and topped with caviar. The luxurious playfulness continued with calamar eriste — the molluscal silky squid being precision-cut pasta-style, in chilli oil and wearing a crisp, black, squid-ink hat, dotted with micro blobs of preserved lemon and fennel.

Our first courses, per se, were also stunning. A floral langoustine and asparagus salad had smoked crème fraîche in a spiced consommé, topped with nasturtium leaves and micro herbs; while a silky steamed cheese soufflé was bathed in buttermilk, split pea, almond and fermented chilli oil.

Mary’s main was a rectangle of Walsh’s beef and wafer-thin spiced gratin potato, with wild garlic, carrot purée and wasabi. My perfectly moist cod was topped with lobster, crispy chicken and grapefruit filaments, and chilli oil.

Expand Close Gorse parfait, brown butter ice cream hazelnut with honey vinegar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gorse parfait, brown butter ice cream hazelnut with honey vinegar

For dessert, a glorious cube of golden-yellow gorse parfait was served with brown butter ice-cream, hazelnut, honey vinegar and primrose. A mini vacherin of red mulberry, pomegranate, wood sorrel and meadowsweet was the epitome of sophisticated restraint. Petit fours ensued — blood-orange chocolate Turkish delight and bitter chocolate tart with isot paste and sea salt. The final flourish, Turkish Sütlaç, came by way of our server piping rice pudding mousse via a siphon onto rice-crisp tartlets set on a bed of rice grains; to finish, the mousse was topped with a quenelle of rice-pudding ice-cream.

With two glasses of Domaine des Ardoisières Argile Blanc 2020, IGP Vin des Allbroges (€13 each), recommended by fab sommelier Joey Scanlon; Acqua Panna (€4), a double espresso and tea (€7), our bill with service came to €205.

Dede at the Customs House

Baltimore, West Cork.

Tel: (028) 48248

customshousebaltimore.com

lucindaosullivan.com