| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: Trolleys of taste and a legendary breakfast at Adare’s Dunraven Arms Hotel

A hit with the likes of the Princess Royal, Grace Kelly, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, our critic was more than impressed by the revamped hotel and delicious roast meats on offer

Fillets of sea bream with pink grapefruit, fennel, and beetroot gratin. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan. Expand
Grilled aubergine cannelloni with St Tola goat&rsquo;s cheese, red lentils, quinoa, pine kernels, and a baked plum-tomato sauce. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan. Expand
Doonbeg mussels molee, a light, South Indian-style curry, with plump mussels, cherry tomatoes, spinach and peppers. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan. Expand
Fresh Irish strawberry Bavarois topped with a meringue tear, sliced and coulis strawberries, and pink grapefruit sorbet. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan. Expand
Left, tomatoes &amp; potato; right, kedgeree, a dish of spiced rice, smoked fish, and hard-boiled eggs, made popular during the British Raj. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan. Expand

Close

Fillets of sea bream with pink grapefruit, fennel, and beetroot gratin. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Fillets of sea bream with pink grapefruit, fennel, and beetroot gratin. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Grilled aubergine cannelloni with St Tola goat&rsquo;s cheese, red lentils, quinoa, pine kernels, and a baked plum-tomato sauce. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Grilled aubergine cannelloni with St Tola goat’s cheese, red lentils, quinoa, pine kernels, and a baked plum-tomato sauce. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Doonbeg mussels molee, a light, South Indian-style curry, with plump mussels, cherry tomatoes, spinach and peppers. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Doonbeg mussels molee, a light, South Indian-style curry, with plump mussels, cherry tomatoes, spinach and peppers. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Fresh Irish strawberry Bavarois topped with a meringue tear, sliced and coulis strawberries, and pink grapefruit sorbet. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Fresh Irish strawberry Bavarois topped with a meringue tear, sliced and coulis strawberries, and pink grapefruit sorbet. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Left, tomatoes &amp; potato; right, kedgeree, a dish of spiced rice, smoked fish, and hard-boiled eggs, made popular during the British Raj. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Left, tomatoes & potato; right, kedgeree, a dish of spiced rice, smoked fish, and hard-boiled eggs, made popular during the British Raj. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

/

Fillets of sea bream with pink grapefruit, fennel, and beetroot gratin. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Lucinda O’Sullivan Twitter

The season of mists and mellow fruitfulness is upon us. The madness of summer has passed and we’re not quite into the madness of Christmas. The food fests are in full swing, with the Dingle Food Festival last weekend and the 46th Kinsale Gourmet Festival next Saturday, October 15, where I hope to be . Savour Kilkenny takes place over the October bank holiday weekend with a great line-up of local chefs, including Mount Juliet’s Michelin-starred John Kelly and celebrity ‘blow-ins’ like Derry Clarke, Kwanghi Chan and Gráinne Mullins .

It’s the perfect time of the year for a getaway, so I recently headed for The Dunraven Arms Hotel in the stunningly pretty village of Adare, Co Limerick. A complete revamp of the bedrooms took place during lockdown and an overall, cool contemporary feel was added.

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy