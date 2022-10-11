Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: Trolleys of taste and a legendary breakfast at Adare’s Dunraven Arms Hotel

The season of mists and mellow fruitfulness is upon us. The madness of summer has passed and we’re not quite into the madness of Christmas. The food fests are in full swing, with the Dingle Food Festival last weekend and the 46th Kinsale Gourmet Festival next Saturday, October 15, where I hope to be . Savour Kilkenny takes place over the October bank holiday weekend with a great line-up of local chefs, including Mount Juliet’s Michelin-starred John Kelly and celebrity ‘blow-ins’ like Derry Clarke, Kwanghi Chan and Gráinne Mullins .

It’s the perfect time of the year for a getaway, so I recently headed for The Dunraven Arms Hotel in the stunningly pretty village of Adare, Co Limerick. A complete revamp of the bedrooms took place during lockdown and an overall, cool contemporary feel was added.

Doonbeg mussels molee, a light, South Indian-style curry, with plump mussels, cherry tomatoes, spinach and peppers. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Whatsapp Doonbeg mussels molee, a light, South Indian-style curry, with plump mussels, cherry tomatoes, spinach and peppers. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Anne, the Princess Royal, has stayed in the enduringly popular Dunraven Arms, as did Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco, plus Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, to name but a few.

Nowadays, with Louis Murphy and his nephew, Hugh Murphy, always visible at the helm, it is simply one of the most remarkable hotels when it comes to impeccable service, accommodation and food.

Having had an aperitif in the buzzy Hunter’s Bar, we adjourned to The Maigue Restaurant for dinner. This is to the front of the original building, which was built in 1792, and is wonderfully atmospheric with meticulously attired waitpersons — some who have been there for years. Here, roast beef is carved from the trolley for lunch and dinner — you won’t get that in many places — although The Saddle Room in the Shelbourne Hotel is reinstating it, they told me recently. There’s also an outstanding dinner menu focusing on local produce and vegetables from the garden.

Fresh Irish strawberry Bavarois topped with a meringue tear, sliced and coulis strawberries, and pink grapefruit sorbet. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Whatsapp Fresh Irish strawberry Bavarois topped with a meringue tear, sliced and coulis strawberries, and pink grapefruit sorbet. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan.

Eschewing slow-cooked Pat Barry pork cheeks with pickled kohlrabi, Granny Smith apple, parsnip and Bordelaise sauce, my friend Mary had Doonbeg mussels molee (€9.80).

This was a colourful, elegant and delicately spiced presentation of a light, South Indian-style curry, with plump mussels, cherry tomatoes, spinach and peppers, which she absolutely loved. Again, with my deliciously fresh-tasting cucumber and green pepper gazpacho (€9), the colours and textures leapt from the plate, the dark-green soup lifted by the vibrant redness of heirloom tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, and snow-white crumbled Ardsallagh feta cheese.

Mains included the aforementioned prime rib of aged Irish beef (€29.50) and rack of Costello’s summer lamb (€26.50). Mary had grilled aubergine cannelloni (€16.50) with St Tola goat’s cheese, red lentils, quinoa, pine kernels, and a baked plum-tomato sauce. I had superb seared fillets of sea bream (€24.50) with pink grapefruit, fennel and beetroot gratin.

If you like desserts, you’ll love the rectangular take on a strawberry Bavarois (€6.50), topped with a meringue tear, sliced and coulis strawberries, and pink grapefruit sorbet.

Likewise, their rectangle of Black Forest gateau had kirsch cherries and mint and chocolate ice-cream. Delicious food and really good value. With all of this, we had an excellent bottle of Di Majo Norante Rami, Falanghina Del Molise DOC 2020 (€38). A pale straw-yellow in colour with bitter orange and pine nut aromas, it was medium-bodied with flavours of apple and pears, with a slightly spicy finish.

Breakfast at The Dunraven is legendary. Each morning sees a whole ham carved from the trolley, not to mention a full selection of divine breads, croissants, cereals, porridge, omelettes, the ‘full Irish’ or vegetarian, and Croom eggs and crispy bacon grilled to order. But another dish that caught my eye was fabulous kedgeree, a dish of spiced rice, smoked fish, and hard-boiled eggs, made popular during the British Raj. I tasted it with my already ordered scrambled egg and smoked salmon.

Roast beef from the trolley and kedgeree — where else would you get it? I can’t wait to go back.

The Dunraven Arms Hotel, Adare, Co Limerick. Tel: (061) 605-900, see dunravenhotel.com

lucindaosullivan.com